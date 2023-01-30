The 2023 X-Men Election Begins Tomorrow

The X-Men's fate is in your hands.

For the third consecutive year, Marvel will host its annual X-Men election starting this week. Participants can vote for their favorite candidate to join the beloved team beginning Tuesday, January 31 at 9:00 am ET, when 2023's list of nominees will be announced. Polls will close at 11:59 pm ET on Friday, February 3. The results, along with the full new X-Men team, will be unveiled during the HELLFIRE GALA this July… just in time for FALL OF X!

Keep an eye on Marvel.com/XMenVote for more information about the X-Vote and our capable candidates as it becomes available. Only one vote will be allowed per person.

The future of Krakoa belongs to you. Choose wisely!

The 2023 X-Men Election runs Tuesday, January 31 through Friday, February 3. For more information, visit Marvel.com/XMenVote.