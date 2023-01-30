Comics
Published January 30, 2023

The 2023 X-Men Election Begins Tomorrow

Voting in Marvel's annual X-Men election begins Tuesday, January 31 at 9:00 am ET and ends on Friday, February 3.

by Meagan Damore
The 2023 X-Vote arrives tomorrow!

The X-Men's fate is in your hands.

For the third consecutive year, Marvel will host its annual X-Men election starting this week. Participants can vote for their favorite candidate to join the beloved team beginning Tuesday, January 31 at 9:00 am ET, when 2023's list of nominees will be announced. Polls will close at 11:59 pm ET on Friday, February 3. The results, along with the full new X-Men team, will be unveiled during the HELLFIRE GALA this July… just in time for FALL OF X!

Keep an eye on Marvel.com/XMenVote for more information about the X-Vote and our capable candidates as it becomes available. Only one vote will be allowed per person.

The future of Krakoa belongs to you. Choose wisely!

The 2023 X-Men Election runs Tuesday, January 31 through Friday, February 3. For more information, visit Marvel.com/XMenVote.

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Games

New DLC for Marvel's Midnight Suns Is a Deadpool Takeover

Culture & Lifestyle

Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield on the making of 'SPIDER-MAN NO WAY HOME'

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Culture & Lifestyle

'Marvel Studios The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline' Coming September 2023

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

The (Full) Origin of Kang the Conqueror

Comics

Scarlet Witch, Storm, and More Are Spotlighted On This Year's Women’s History Month Covers

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
In this article: X-Men

Related

Comics

The Foundation of Krakoa Begins to Crack in Upcoming 'X-Men: Before The Fall' Comics

Learn about four can’t-miss one-shots that will usher in the X-Men’s next status quo: 'Fall of X'!

7 hours ago

Comics

February 1's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Discover the secret of Avenger Prime, behold the finale of 'Dark Web,' meet a new Marvel hero decades in the making, and more in this week's comics!

10 hours ago

Comics

Mister Sinister's 'Sins of Sinister' Plan, Explained

Here's how Mister Sinister managed to conquer the future of the Marvel Universe in 'Sins of Sinister.'

3 days ago

Comics

January 25’s New Marvel Comics: The Full List

'Sins of Sinister' rewrites the X-Men’s world, Arcade’s contestants take on Wolverine in a new ‘Murderworld’ one-shot, the finale of ‘X-Terminators,’ and more in this week's comics!

6 days ago