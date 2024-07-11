Marvel 85th Anniversary Homage Covers Pay Tribute to Golden Age Classics

On Sale 8/14

FANTASTIC FOUR #23 Marvel 85th Anniversary Homage Variant Cover by Elizabeth Torque

VENOM #36 Marvel 85th Anniversary Homage Variant Cover by David Yardin

On Sale 8/28

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #56 Marvel 85th Anniversary Homage Variant Cover by Paco Medina

X-MEN #3 Marvel 85th Anniversary Homage Variant Cover by Joelle Jones

On Sale 9/4

INCREDIBLE HULK #16 Marvel 85th Anniversary Homage Variant Cover by Jan Bazaldua

