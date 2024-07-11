Marvel 85th Anniversary Homage Covers Pay Tribute to Golden Age Classics
Starting in August, superstar artists celebrate Marvel's 85th Anniversary with five Homage Variant Covers.
This year, Marvel Comics celebrates 85 years of legendary comic book storytelling! In addition to a special one-shot hitting stands in August, fans can also mark the occasion with new Marvel 85th Anniversary Homage Variant Covers.
Across five covers, some of today’s hottest artists—Elizabeth Torque, David Yardin, Paco Medina, Joelle Jones, and Jan Bazaldua—reimagine artwork from industry pioneers in special homages. Featuring both classic characters and contemporary stars, these new pieces put a modern spin on iconic covers from the earliest days of Marvel Comics, including 1939’s pop culture history-shattering MARVEL COMICS #1.
The Marvel 85th Anniversary Homage Variant Covers are inspired by the following groundbreaking covers:
On Sale 8/14
FANTASTIC FOUR #23 Marvel 85th Anniversary Homage Variant Cover by Elizabeth Torque
VENOM #36 Marvel 85th Anniversary Homage Variant Cover by David Yardin
On Sale 8/28
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #56 Marvel 85th Anniversary Homage Variant Cover by Paco Medina
X-MEN #3 Marvel 85th Anniversary Homage Variant Cover by Joelle Jones
On Sale 9/4
INCREDIBLE HULK #16 Marvel 85th Anniversary Homage Variant Cover by Jan Bazaldua
Check out three of the Marvel 85th Anniversary Homage Variant Covers now and preorder them at your local comic shop today!
