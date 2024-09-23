Skottie Young's New "8 Deaths of Spider-Man" Variant Covers Squashes Spidey Like a Bug
This November, Joe Kelly and Ed McGuinness kick off 8 "Deaths of Spider-Man" in 'Amazing Spider-Man' #61. Each issue of the 10-part saga will feature a variant cover by Skottie Young.
Joe Kelly and Ed McGuinness’ "8 Deaths of Spider-Man" begins this November in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #61. To celebrate this new Spidey epic, superstar artist Skottie Young will deliver an instantly iconic variant cover for each of the 10 parts. In Young’s unmistakable style, these eye-catching covers shrink Spider-Man super tiny to spotlight all the different ways to kill a spider!
"8 Deaths of Spider-Man" kicks off when Doctor Doom, now Sorcerer Supreme, tasks Spider-Man to face down the Scions of Cyttorak, god-like mystical beings that are way out of Spidey’s league! Luckily for him, Doom has given Spider-Man a new, magic-powered suit and EIGHT EXTRA LIVES with which to save the world—and he’ll need every last one!
On Sale 11/13
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #61 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG
On Sale 11/27
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #62 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG
On Sale 12/11
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #63 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG
On Sale 12/25
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #64 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG
Check out Young’s first three 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN covers and stay tuned for more to be revealed in the months ahead.
