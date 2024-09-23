Skottie Young's New "8 Deaths of Spider-Man" Variant Covers Squashes Spidey Like a Bug

On Sale 11/13

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #61 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG



On Sale 11/27

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #62 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG



On Sale 12/11

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #63 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG



On Sale 12/25

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #64 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG

Check out Young’s first three 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN covers and stay tuned for more to be revealed in the months ahead.



