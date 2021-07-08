An Epic New Era for the Sinister Symbiote Begins in 'Venom' #1

Hot off the heels of VENOM #200 and EXTREME CARNAGE, this October will see the start of one of the most ambitious books in symbiote history in VENOM #1!

Announced last month, Marvel’s resident master of horror, Al Ewing, and titan of terror Ram V have teamed up to craft a mind-bending and gut-wrenching tale of symbiosis the likes of which the Marvel Universe has never seen. Rounding out this symbiote hivemind will be legendary artist Bryan Hitch, bringing his rich and detailed style to the Venomverse. The future of Venom lies in the hands of this mastermind team, and you won’t believe what lies ahead!