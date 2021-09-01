Al Ewing and Ram V Push Eddie and Dylan Brock to Their Limits in New 'Venom' Series

In December’s VENOM #3, Ram V will spotlight the early struggles of Dylan’s burgeoning career as a Marvel Super Hero. As everything Dylan Brock has come to know and love unravels around him, he is beginning to realize a terrible truth: The Venom symbiote is not a harmless pet, no matter how much it pretends to be one. It’s an alien. A dangerous, violent, often bloodthirsty alien. Whatever bond it had with Dylan’s father, Eddie Brock, special as it may have been…is gone. And Dylan might be soon too.

"When I knew I was going to be writing Dylan's story about his time as Venom I pitched it as a story told through the eyes of a boy on a road-trip wearing his father's jacket learning a thing or two about where his father picked up his scars and scuff-marks along the way,” Ram V said. “I think the story interactions between Venom the symbiote, Venom—his father's symbiote, Dylan's own history and his attempt at finding a new equilibrium are all fascinating things to delve into as we tell this drama through an action-packed tense thriller with a hint of sci-fi, horror."

"How me and Ram are working together—we're a band, essentially. Every issue is a new single, every trade is an album, and Eddie and Dylan are our instruments,” Ewing explained. “They're similar, but they make different notes, produce different sounds, build different stories. And for a while—so you should get used to it now—we're going to be taking turns in the spotlight, playing Dylan songs or Eddie songs, while the other band member stays in the background. As each new single comes out, you'll see how it fits together, forms one big concept album—or maybe a symphony. And then, when we're ready, we bring all the instruments in for the crescendo—and that's going to be something to hear."

be there for the beginning of a new age of symbiotes when Ram V, Al Ewing, and Bryan Hitch take over in VENOM #1 on October 13!

