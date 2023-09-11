Alex Ross Receives Reuben Award for 'Fantastic Four: Full Circle'

On Friday evening, longtime Marvel artist Alex Ross took home a Reuben Award for Fantastic Four: Full Circle.

During this year's NCS Annual Reuben Awards Weekend on Friday, September 8, Ross won the National Cartoonists Society's Reuben Award in the Graphic Novel Division for his work on Fantastic Four: Full Circle, the first graphic novel he both wrote and illustrated in his thirty-plus-year career.

Named after renowned cartoonist Rube Goldberg, the Reuben Awards are hosted by the National Cartoonists Society and celebrate the year's outstanding achievements within the profession. In addition to the prestigious Cartoonist of the Year Award, the National Cartoonists Society selects winners for twelve divisions: Online Comics – Long Form, Online Comics – Short Form, Newspaper Comic Strip, Newspaper Panel, Comic Book, Graphic Novel, Book Illustration, Magazine/Newspaper Illustration, Editorial Cartoon, Gag Cartoon, and Variety Entertainment.

Fantastic Four: Full Circle follows the Fantastic Four's latest journey into the Negative Zone, where they encounter an enemy with a familiar face and nefarious plans. The fate of the cosmos hangs in the balance once more, but Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and the Thing are on the case! To learn more about Fantastic Four: Full Circle, check out Marvel.com's spoiler-free interview with Ross.

For a full list of 2022 Reuben Awards winners, visit NationalCartoonists.com. Fantastic Four: Full Circle by Alex Ross is now available from Abrams ComicArts.