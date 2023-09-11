Comics
Published September 11, 2023

Alex Ross Receives Reuben Award for 'Fantastic Four: Full Circle'

Legendary Marvel artist Alex Ross won a Reuben Award in the Graphic Novel Division for his work on 'Fantastic Four: Full Circle.'

by Meagan Damore

On Friday evening, longtime Marvel artist Alex Ross took home a Reuben Award for Fantastic Four: Full Circle.

During this year's NCS Annual Reuben Awards Weekend on Friday, September 8, Ross won the National Cartoonists Society's Reuben Award in the Graphic Novel Division for his work on Fantastic Four: Full Circle, the first graphic novel he both wrote and illustrated in his thirty-plus-year career.

Named after renowned cartoonist Rube Goldberg, the Reuben Awards are hosted by the National Cartoonists Society and celebrate the year's outstanding achievements within the profession. In addition to the prestigious Cartoonist of the Year Award, the National Cartoonists Society selects winners for twelve divisions: Online Comics – Long Form, Online Comics – Short Form, Newspaper Comic Strip, Newspaper Panel, Comic Book, Graphic Novel, Book Illustration, Magazine/Newspaper Illustration, Editorial Cartoon, Gag Cartoon, and Variety Entertainment.

Fantastic Four: Full Circle follows the Fantastic Four's latest journey into the Negative Zone, where they encounter an enemy with a familiar face and nefarious plans. The fate of the cosmos hangs in the balance once more, but Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and the Thing are on the case! To learn more about Fantastic Four: Full Circle, check out Marvel.com's spoiler-free interview with Ross.

For a full list of 2022 Reuben Awards winners, visit NationalCartoonists.comFantastic Four: Full Circle by Alex Ross is now available from Abrams ComicArts.

FANTASTIC FOUR: FULL CIRCLE cover by Alex Ross

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Comics

The Official Marvel Guide to 'Loki: Agent of Asgard'

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Podcasts

It's Time To Assemble For A New Season Of Marvel’s Original Podcast Series ‘Women Of Marvel’

Culture & Lifestyle

Disney Treasure Sets Sail with Worlds of Marvel Restaurant

Culture & Lifestyle

Scott Lang’s ‘Look Out for The Little Guy’ Is Available Now

Games

MARVEL SNAP's New Season Tracks Down Loki For All Time

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
In this article: Fantastic Four

Related

Comics

Who Is Doctor Doom? The Official Marvel Guide

What do you know about the infamous ruler of Latveria? Read on to find out everything you’ve ever wondered about Doctor Doom!

3 days ago

Comics

September 6's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Prepare for the Frost/Stark wedding, behold Wolverine and Ghost Rider's last stand against a demon, and more in this week's comics!

6 days ago

Comics

'Fantastic Four' #12 First Look Introduces Dinosaur Avengers from a Parallel World

In a special first look at 'Fantastic Four' #12, Marvel's First Family runs afoul of a group of heroes unlike any other!

1 week ago

Comics

Jack Kirby’s Greatest Moments in Marvel Comics

Celebrate the birthday of Jack “The King” Kirby with some of our favorite pages and panels from the powerhouse creator.

2 weeks ago