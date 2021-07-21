All Five "Local Captain Americas" Unite for the First Time on Leinil Francis Yu's Cover for 'The United States of Captain America' #5!

“By getting to work with all of the other creators, the perspective of the book increased tenfold,” Cantwell explained to Marvel.com. “Moreover, though, these creators didn’t just bring one aspect of their identities or lives to this. Again, we weren’t just checking boxes. These were all writers and artists who brought humor, depth, taut action, and every other kind of primo comic storytelling to their work. In a way, this book was the most similar to a TV writers room that I’ve experienced so far. No one had labels or titles. It was people working together on something good that we believed in. Kind of like the Captains Network that way.”



Be there for the grand finale of this historic moment in the saga of Captain America when THE UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA #5 hits stands in October!