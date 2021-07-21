All Five "Local Captain Americas" Unite for the First Time on Leinil Francis Yu's Cover for 'The United States of Captain America' #5!
Final Issue of 'The United States of Captain America' Arrives in October
Marvel Comics is currently honoring the 80th anniversary of Captain America by reflecting on the iconic hero’s legacy and future in the groundbreaking limited series THE UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA. Written by Christopher Cantwell with art by Dale Eaglesham, the series sees Steve Rogers teaming up with three former Captain Americas—Sam Wilson, Bucky Barnes, and John Walker—when Captain America’s original shield is stolen. Along the way, they’ve met brand-new Marvel heroes who have been inspired by Captain America to defend their own communities. Introduced in each issue as Captain America travels the country, these “local Caps” come from all walks of life, and were co-created by writer Christopher Cantwell in close collaboration with a diverse group of all-star talent who explored the new character’s origins and motivations in thrilling backup tales.
Together, these five heroes proudly make up the new Captains Network, and fans can see them together for the first time on Leinil Francis Yu’s variant cover for THE UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA #5.
- Aaron Fischer, defender of the destitute, co-created by writer Josh Trujillo and artist Jan Bazaldua
- Nichelle Wright, vanguard of a brighter future, co-created by writer Mohale Mashigo and artist Natacha Bustos
- Joe Gomez, champion of the overlooked, co-created by writer Darcie Little Badger and artist David Cutler
- Arielle Agbayani, a bully’s worst nightmare, co-created by writer Alyssa Wong and artist Jodi Nishijima
- Jeremy Merrick, protector of soldiers, created by the series creative team, writer Christopher Cantwell and artist Dale Eaglesham
“By getting to work with all of the other creators, the perspective of the book increased tenfold,” Cantwell explained to Marvel.com. “Moreover, though, these creators didn’t just bring one aspect of their identities or lives to this. Again, we weren’t just checking boxes. These were all writers and artists who brought humor, depth, taut action, and every other kind of primo comic storytelling to their work. In a way, this book was the most similar to a TV writers room that I’ve experienced so far. No one had labels or titles. It was people working together on something good that we believed in. Kind of like the Captains Network that way.”
Be there for the grand finale of this historic moment in the saga of Captain America when THE UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA #5 hits stands in October!
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!