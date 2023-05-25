Comics
Published May 25, 2023

Alligator Loki Makes a Splash in His Print Comic Debut

Alyssa Wong and Bob Quinn’s 'Alligator Loki' #1 arrives in September!

by Marvel

Alligator Loki will star in his very own comic book this September! After making his debut in Marvel Studios’ Loki on Disney+, the reptilian God of Mischief headlined his very own Infinity Comic series on the Marvel Unlimited app. Now, this iconic and adorable troublemaker will grace the stands of your local comic shop for the very first time in September!

An extra-sized one-shot, ALLIGATOR LOKI #1 will collect the entirety of Alyssa Wong and Bob Quinn’s hit Infinity Comic series as well an all-new adventure from the life of everyone’s favorite swamp-dwelling scamp!

Bow down to the reptile in a helm who has enraptured the Ten Realms…with his cuteness! First Alligator Loki chomped down on Mjolnir, and then he chomped his way into our hearts. Now, the beloved Alligator of Mischief finds – and makes – trouble all across the Marvel Universe!

“Alligator Loki's been living in my head rent-free for the past year,” Wong said. “It's been a ton of fun working with Bob Quinn, Pete Pantazis, and Kat Gregorowicz to bring him to life in the Infinity comic. I'm thrilled that this little guy's shenanigans are coming to print!”

Cover by Bob Quinn

ALLIGATOR LOKI #1
Written by ALYSSA WONG
Art by BOB QUINN
On Sale 9/13

Check out the cover below and see what tricks Alligator Loki has in store for Marvel’s heroes when ALLIGATOR LOKI #1 arrives this September.
 

Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop! Or redeem then read your digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in your print comic. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com.

To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print. 

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

TV Shows

'Secret Invasion': Explore New Character Posters

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

May 24's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Comics

Scarlet Witch and Agatha Harkness Go to Battle in 'Scarlet Witch Annual' #1 First Look

TV Shows

Marvel Studios Announces New Premiere Dates for ‘Loki’ and ‘Echo’

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Movies

Chukwudi Iwuji, Miriam Shor, and Nico Santos on The High Evolutionary and His Recorders

In this article: Loki, Infinity Comics

Related

Comics

An Inside Look at ‘Marvel’s Voices: Iron Fist Pei’

We spoke to creators Jeremy Holt and Guillermo Sanna about the youngest Iron Fist’s most recent adventure in her new Infinity Comics arc.

1 week ago

Comics

Who Is the Captain America of the Railways?

Captain America: Aaron Fischer faces his past in the latest story arc of romance anthology series ‘Love Unlimited.’

2 weeks ago

Comics

The Guardians of the Galaxy Comics to Read Right Now

Explore the cosmic side of Marvel with any of these entry point series on the Marvel Unlimited app.

2 weeks ago

Comics

The Guardians of the Galaxy Land on Ego the Living Planet

Read the first part of Infinity Comics series ‘Guardians of the Galaxy: The Jewel of Death’ on the Marvel Unlimited app.

3 weeks ago