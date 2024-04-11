Captain America and Other Iconic Characters Join MARVEL x Swarovski Collection
Thanos, Loki, Thor, Captain Marvel and more dazzle in this glittering collection of Marvel figurines!
Who says team-ups can't be stylish?
Swarovski and MARVEL join forces once again, building on a shared dedication to celebrating the wonder in fantasy and self-expression.
Bringing fans worldwide a vivid reimagining of their most beloved comic book icons, MARVEL x Swarovski returns with a dazzling new home collection designed to command attention and energize interiors. Expertly crafted using full-cut facets in bright and bold hues, each crystallized character gleams powerfully, channeling a mix of courage, intelligence, and strength.
A thrilling testament to Swarovski savoir-faire and MARVEL power, the Spring/Summer 2024 collection embraces the power of crystals to celebrate Super Heroes and epic villains with dynamic radiance.
Featuring Captain America, Thor, Thanos, Loki and Captain Marvel as solo figurines, as well as a stunning composite MARVEL Avengers piece, the collection’s precision finishes display a remarkable attention to detail. Intensely vibrant colors highlight Swarovski’s prismatic brilliance, while instantly recognizable elements and classic poses are inspired by MARVEL’S epic heroes.
MARVEL X SWAROVSKI HOME COLLECTION
CAPTAIN AMERICA
A shining example of loyalty, might, and resilience, Captain America is reimagined with 382 dazzling facets. From his familiar features to his indestructible shield, Swarovski honors the ultimate Super Hero with outstanding technical mastery.
THOR
In a combative pose, the God of Thunder is one of MARVEL’s most recognizable characters. Swarovski’s mighty crystallized Thor figurine features 523 facets and mixed metal finishes. Every detail has been expertly cut, including Thor’s devastating hammer, Mjolnir, resulting in an extraordinary shine.
THANOS
A powerful tribute to MARVEL’S villainous titan, this imposing figurine is crafted from 607 crystallized facets with polished metal details. Wearing a protective suit of armor as well as his legendary Infinity Stones, Thanos radiates supreme strength.
LOKI
There is no mistaking Loki with his luminous green hue and horned helmet. Gold-tone lacquered metal and 282 facets combine in a striking collectible that perfectly represents Swarovski’s unparalleled crystal artistry.
CAPTAIN MARVEL
Prepped for action in her signature red and blue suit, this radiant figurine captures Captain Marvel’s formidable character with extraordinary precision. 427 facets and high-shine metal bring the vivid design to life.
AVENGERS SHOWPIECE
For the very first time, Swarovski has assembled a full team of Super Heroes in one astonishing display. Meticulously rendered in Swarovski’s unique Pointiage® technique, this strictly limited-edition masterpiece depicts Black Widow, Hulk, Iron Man, Captain America and Black Panther in battle-ready mode. Combining more than 70,000 handset crystals in an explosion of green, red, black, and blue, the dramatic Avengers scene is one of the most breathtaking examples of Swarovski savoir-faire ever produced. A must-have for MARVEL and crystal fans, only 200 Avengers showpieces are available globally.
The MARVEL x Swarovski home collection is available online and in Swarovski stores.
More Marvel Must Haves await! Shop all collections and more now.
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
Games
Marvel Rivals PVP Shooter Boasts Incredible Lineup of Marvel Characters