Captain America and Other Iconic Characters Join MARVEL x Swarovski Collection

Who says team-ups can't be stylish?

Swarovski and MARVEL join forces once again, building on a shared dedication to celebrating the wonder in fantasy and self-expression.

Bringing fans worldwide a vivid reimagining of their most beloved comic book icons, MARVEL x Swarovski returns with a dazzling new home collection designed to command attention and energize interiors. Expertly crafted using full-cut facets in bright and bold hues, each crystallized character gleams powerfully, channeling a mix of courage, intelligence, and strength.

A thrilling testament to Swarovski savoir-faire and MARVEL power, the Spring/Summer 2024 collection embraces the power of crystals to celebrate Super Heroes and epic villains with dynamic radiance.

Featuring Captain America, Thor, Thanos, Loki and Captain Marvel as solo figurines, as well as a stunning composite MARVEL Avengers piece, the collection’s precision finishes display a remarkable attention to detail. Intensely vibrant colors highlight Swarovski’s prismatic brilliance, while instantly recognizable elements and classic poses are inspired by MARVEL’S epic heroes.

MARVEL X SWAROVSKI HOME COLLECTION