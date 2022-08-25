Gwen Stacy Judges Peter Parker in 'Amazing Spider-Man' #10 First Look

A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY has come for Peter Parker. In Zeb Wells and Nick Dragotta's AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #10, the Web-Slinger will receive his judgement from an all-too-familiar face: Gwen Stacy.

When the event began, JUDGMENT DAY pitted the X-Men against the Eternals, who believe mutantkind achieved Excess Deviation when they attained immortality. The Avengers stepped in to quell the hostility, fighting alongside the nation of Krakoa as they fended off this unprovoked attack. Meanwhile, a coalition of mutants, Avengers, and some Eternal defectors put their heads together to resurrect the Progenitor, a long-deceased Celestial who could order the Eternals to stand down. However, their plan went sideways when the Progenitor sprang to life and announced he would judge all the citizens of Earth, both individually and collectively. AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #10 picks up in the middle of the Progenitor's judgement, with Gwen delivering his verdict to Peter – made even more awkward by the fact Peter is now working with a reformed Norman Osborn, the man who caused her death.

In a special first look at AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #10, a new day dawns on New York City, with Peter catching the news and chatting with an as-yet-unrevealed character over the phone. Another page shows Gwen appearing to Peter wearing the outfit she died in, with one glowing red eye designating her as the Progenitor's emissary. She continues to haunt him throughout the day, as seen in a page where she joins him and a spider-bot on a rooftop. A final page finds Peter and Miles Morales working together to stop some criminals, as Gwen haunts Peter at a distance.

Catch a glimpse of Peter Parker's judgement in this special first look at AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #10 below!