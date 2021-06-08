America Chavez Discovers New Truths Behind Her Origin in 'America Chavez: Made in the USA' #4
Check out never-before-seen variant covers and get a sneak peek at the next issue, on sale July 7!
Fans are getting to know America Chavez like never before in her latest series, AMERICA CHAVEZ: MADE IN THE USA! Written by Kalinda Vasquez (Once Upon a Time, Marvel’s Runaways) with art by Carlos Gómez (Amazing Mary Jane), each issue of the limited series has been packed with exciting revelations about the breakout hero’s fascinating origins and promising future. Not only has she encountered Catalina, a mysterious woman claiming to be America’s sister, but she’s learned that her home dimension, the Utopian Parallel, may not even exist! These shocking moments combined with an intimate new look at her Washington Heights upbringing have made this explosive story a critically acclaimed hit but the greatest reveals are still to come…
"Working on this America Chavez mini-series has truly been a dream come true, not only because I love the character, but because of my incredible collaborators on this book,” Vazquez said. “Editor Annalise Bissa, artist Carlos Gómez, colorist Jesus Aburtov and letterer Travis Lanham all make this book what it is; they took my scripts and ran with them, bringing them to the next level. I can't wait for readers to see how this arc will wrap up, and I'm so excited to see what comes next for America."
Check out never-before-seen artwork from AMERICA CHAVEZ: MADE IN THE USA #4 plus an all-new variant cover by lifestyle illustrator Marc Aspinall in his Marvel Comics debut. And don’t miss the next pivotal chapter in the saga of America Chavez when AMERICA CHAVEZ: MADE IN THE USA #4 hits stands on July 7th!
AMERICA CHAVEZ: MADE IN THE USA #4 (OF 5)
Written by KALINDA VAZQUEZ
Art by CARLOS GÓMEZ
Colors by JESUS ABURTOV
Cover by SARA PICHELLI
Variant Cover by MARC ASPINALL
On Sale 7/7!
