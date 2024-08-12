August 14's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

May the first meeting of the Spider-Society commence! That's right, every Spider-Character you love (and some you haven't met yet) all show up in the same room for the most crazy meeting the Multiverse has ever seen in SPIDER-SOCIETY (2024) #1 by Alex Segura and Scott Godlewski. That's right, every Spider-Person will be in the same room for the most crazy meeting the Multiverse has ever seen! Don't miss the start of this incredible new miniseries!

Then, celebrate fifty years of the immortal protector of K'un-Lun in IRON FIST 50TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL (2024) #1! The legacy of the Iron Fist is a long-lived legend spanning centuries… all the way back to the year 10,000,000 B.C.E.! In this issue: Chris Claremont and Lan Medina bring you a classic tale featuring… Wolverine?! Alyssa Wong and Von Randal bring you a current tale of today's Ion Fist, Lin Lie! Plus: Justina Ireland and Elena Casagrande's Emergency Call, featuring the Daughters of the Dragon! And Frank Tieri and Ty Templeton make the call to Heroes for Hire! But that's not all! The future of Danny Rand rests in the hands of Jason Loo and Whilce Portacio… You won't want to miss it!

Meanwhile, VENOM WAR rages on in Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, and Greg Land's VENOM WAR: SPIDER-MAN (2024) #1! Eddie Brock wants the symbiote, Dylan Brock wants the symbiote… but they're forgetting about the first host to ever wear the black: Peter Parker! That's right—Spider-Man is back in black again, and this time, he's liking how it fits him! Maybe the winner of the Venom War could be the OG!

As Eddie and Dylan Brock's father/son war breaks out, another Dylan Brock is on a mission to make sure things go the way they're supposed to in VENOM (2021) #36 by Torunn Grønbekk and Cafu. And he's an older Dylan Brock. That's right—Old Man Venom is jumping through time to guarantee the correct victor in the Venom War, starting with a jaunt that takes him right into Spider-Man's history!

Elsewhere in the cosmos, INFINITY WATCH continues in Ezra Daniels and Yildiray Cinar's WOLVERINE ANNUAL [IW] (2024) #1! It's Wolverine vs. Infinity Watch, and the whole world hangs in the balance! Logan's efforts to rescue a community from destruction are upended when the new Infinity Watch crashes into town! The claws come out to protect the innocents, but can even adamantium withstand the raw power of the Infinity Stones? The best there is must summon the best he's got to survive! PLUS: Derek Landy and Sara Pichelli bring Nick Fury's investigation to a head as he closes in on the Death Stone bearer!

Over in the new Ultimate Universe, ULTIMATES (2024) #3 by Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri introduces the She-Hulk! The Ultimates search for a means of destroying the Maker's most powerful pawn, the Hulk! And in the process they uncover an army of Hulks hidden away from the world… with She-Hulk at the helm!

Subscribe to X-Factor, join the first meeting of the Spider-Society, meet Ultimate She-Hulk, and more by picking up the latest titles this week! From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of new releases here!

New Comics

FANTASTIC FOUR (2022) #23

HELLVERINE (2024) #4

IMMORTAL THOR (2023) #14

IRON FIST 50TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL (2024) #1

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN (2022) #23

SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK (2023) #10

SPIDER-BOY (2023) #10

SPIDER-SOCIETY (2024) #1

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER (2020) #49

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #55

ULTIMATES (2024) #3

ULTRAMAN X THE AVENGERS (2024) #1

VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT (2024) #8

VENOM (2021) #36

VENOM WAR: SPIDER-MAN (2024) #1

WOLVERINE ANNUAL [IW] (2024) #1

X-FACTOR (2024) #1

X-MEN (2024) #2

New Collections

BEWARE THE PLANET OF THE APES TPB

DEADLY HANDS OF KUNG FU: GANG WAR TPB

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN BY CODY ZIGLAR VOL. 3 - GANG WAR TPB

RESURRECTION OF MAGNETO TPB

SPIDER-GWEN: INTO THE UNKNOWN GN-TPB

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC MCNIVEN COVER

THE INVINCIBLE IRON MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC SALVADOR LARROCA COVER [NEW PRINTING]

VENOM MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: SPACE KNIGHT TPB

Marvel Unlimited

ALIENS: WHAT IF...? (2024) #4

ALIENS: WHAT IF...? (2024) #5

AVENGERS (2023) #14

BLOOD HUNTERS (2024) #1

CAPTAIN AMERICA (2023) #9

CAPTAIN MARVEL (2023) #8

DAREDEVIL (2023) #9

DOCTOR STRANGE (2023) #15

DRACULA: BLOOD HUNT (2024) #1

FANTASTIC FOUR (2022) #20

GIANT-SIZE X-MEN (2024) #1

MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS FACSIMILE EDITION (2024) #5

SPIDER-MAN: SHADOW OF THE GREEN GOBLIN (2024) #2

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER (2020) #46

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC [PHASE III] (2023) #7

STRANGE ACADEMY: BLOOD HUNT (2024) #1

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #49

VENOM (2021) #33

Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop! Or redeem then read your digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in your print comic. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com.

To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print.