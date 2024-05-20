Spider-Man, Black Widow, & More Choose Sides as 'Venom War' Explodes Across the Marvel Universe
Check out covers and learn about new 'Venom War' tie-in series launching this August.
MAXIMUM CARNAGE. ABSOLUTE CARNAGE. KING IN BLACK. Every few years, the wild symbiote corner of the Marvel Universe erupts in a saga oozing with violence, drama, and insanity that only Venom and his kind can deliver. This August, the next milestone symbiote event arrives in Al Ewing and Iban Coello’s VENOM WAR. Today, fans can see all the battles to come this August with the reveal of new tie-in issues!
A master at planning out epic storylines, Ewing has been laying the foundation for VENOM WAR since the very beginning of his current run of VENOM. Limitless in scope, the series has followed Eddie Brock and his son, Dylan, on separate journeys as the symbiote heroes. But after both have terrifying glimpses of the future, they realize only one of them can be Venom. Their father and son feud will become everyone’s problem as past and present symbiote characters alike are forced to take a side!
"This is what we've been building to since the start of this wild and way-out symbiote odyssey—the fateful confrontation between father and son!" Ewing explained. "Where better to have it than inside the squared circle? And who better to bring this all-action epic to the page with than my old buddy Iban Coello? I'm tellin' ya, goo believer—this is vehemently varied Venom violence like never viewed, and only one host can wear the symbiote when the dust settles! Who's it gonna be?"
Here's what fans can look forward to in August!
VENOM WAR #1
VENOM WAR #1 (OF 5)
Written by AL EWING
Art and Cover by IBAN COELLO
Foil Variant Cover by DAVID BALDEÓN
On Sale 8/7
Last Venom standing! The Venom Symbiote has bonded with both Eddie Brock and his son Dylan at different points. Now both Brocks are going head-to-head, determined to be the one, true Venom! Father versus son in a showdown of showdowns that threatens to tear the world asunder! It’s a Battle for the 'Biote like you’ve never seen!
VENOM #36
VENOM #36
Written by TORUNN GRØNBEKK
Art and Cover by CAFU
On Sale 8/14
VENOM WAR rages on! As Eddie and Dylan Brock’s father/son war breaks out, another Dylan Brock is on a mission to make sure things go the way they’re supposed to. And he’s an older Dylan Brock. That’s right—Old Man Venom is jumping through time to guarantee the correct victor in the Venom War—starting with a jaunt that takes him right into Spider-Man’s history!
VENOM WAR: SPIDER-MAN #1
VENOM WAR: SPIDER-MAN #1 (OF 4)
Written by COLLIN KELLY AND JACKSON LANZING
Art and Cover by GREG LAND
On Sale 8/14
The Spider-Man in Black! Eddie Brock wants the symbiote, Dylan Brock wants the symbiote… but they’re forgetting about the first host to ever wear the black… Peter Parker! That’s right—Spider-Man is back in black again, and this time, he’s liking how it fits him! Maybe the winner of the Venom War could be the OG!
VENOM WAR: CARNAGE #1
VENOM WAR: CARNAGE #1 (OF 3)
Written by TORUNN GRØNBEKK
Art by PERE PÉREZ
Cover by KEN LASHLEY
Variant Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA
On Sale 8/21
You can't have war without Carnage! As Dylan and Meridius rally their troops, Carnage has plans of his own. Could they involve the new deadly-to-symbiotes weapon he discovered in CARNAGE #8? And whose side will he ultimately be on? It’s a new chapter of Carnage just as blood soaked as you would hope!
VENOM WAR: VENOMOUS #1
VENOM WAR: VENOMOUS #1 (OF 3)
Written by ERICA SCHULTZ
Art by LUCIANO VECCHIO
Cover by LEIRIX
On Sale 8/21
The Venomous Black Widow! Black Widow and her newly trained symbiote are jumping into the Venom War and picking a side! Fresh off their new understanding from the BLACK WIDOW: VENOMOUS one-shot, Widow starts looking into horrific experiments Alchemax has been running based on their symbiote program… but she isn’t the only one! Natasha’s old teammate from her Secret Avengers days, now known as Agent Anti-Venom, is also on the case!
VENOM WAR: ZOMBIOTES #1
VENOM WAR: ZOMBIOTES #1 (OF 3)
Written by CAVAN SCOTT
Art by JUAN JOSÉ RYP
Cover by JUAN FERREYRA
On Sale 8/28
Dead or alive? Or both? As the two Venoms face off, a darker strain of symbiote has slithered across New York City… one that can reanimate the dead and turn the living into an engine of mindless hunger with just one bite! That’s right—zombie symbiotes making symbiote zombies! And you thought they liked eating brains before!
In the coming weeks, find out what other characters will be participating in VENOM WAR with September tie-in announcements and a full event checklist!
