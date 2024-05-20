Spider-Man, Black Widow, & More Choose Sides as 'Venom War' Explodes Across the Marvel Universe

MAXIMUM CARNAGE. ABSOLUTE CARNAGE. KING IN BLACK. Every few years, the wild symbiote corner of the Marvel Universe erupts in a saga oozing with violence, drama, and insanity that only Venom and his kind can deliver. This August, the next milestone symbiote event arrives in Al Ewing and Iban Coello’s VENOM WAR. Today, fans can see all the battles to come this August with the reveal of new tie-in issues!

A master at planning out epic storylines, Ewing has been laying the foundation for VENOM WAR since the very beginning of his current run of VENOM. Limitless in scope, the series has followed Eddie Brock and his son, Dylan, on separate journeys as the symbiote heroes. But after both have terrifying glimpses of the future, they realize only one of them can be Venom. Their father and son feud will become everyone’s problem as past and present symbiote characters alike are forced to take a side!

"This is what we've been building to since the start of this wild and way-out symbiote odyssey—the fateful confrontation between father and son!" Ewing explained. "Where better to have it than inside the squared circle? And who better to bring this all-action epic to the page with than my old buddy Iban Coello? I'm tellin' ya, goo believer—this is vehemently varied Venom violence like never viewed, and only one host can wear the symbiote when the dust settles! Who's it gonna be?"

Here's what fans can look forward to in August!

VENOM WAR #1