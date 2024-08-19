August 21's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

VENOM WAR rages on in VENOM WAR: VENOMOUS (2024) #1 by Erica Schultz and Luciano Vecchio, where Black Widow and her newly trained symbiote jump into the Venom War and pick a side! Fresh off their new understanding from the BLACK WIDOW: VENOMOUS one-shot, Widow starts looking into horrific experiments Alchemax has been running based on their symbiote program…but she isn't the only one! Natasha's old teammate from her Secret Avengers days, now known as Agent Anti-Venom, is also on the case!

And you can't have a (Venom) war without Carnage! As Dylan and Meridius rally their troops, Carnage has plans of his own in VENOM WAR: CARNAGE (2024) #1. Could they involve the new deadly-to-symbiotes weapon he discovered in CARNAGE #8? And whose side will he ultimately be on? Writer Torunn Grønbekk and artist Pere Pérez bring you a new series that's just as blood soaked as you would hope!

Elsewhere, Lore returns in Steve Orlando, Jacopo Camagni, and Russell Dauterman's SCARLET WITCH (2024) #3! Scarlet Witch's fight to reach the land of the living puts her face-to-face with her necromantic Multiversal counterpart! Lore won't stop until her death at Wanda's hands is avenged—but another one of Wanda's nemeses may hold the key to her survival!

Over in the new Ultimate Universe, ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN (2024) #8 by Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto introduces Kingpin's Sinister Six. Kingpin gathers a team to deal with his masked-vigilante problem… But a group of super villains isn't the only challenge Spider-Man will face! Meanwhile, Green Goblin joins forces with… Doc Ock?

Then, Wakanda is prey in PREDATOR VS. BLACK PANTHER (2024) #1. You saw the Marvel Universe's most tenacious mutant go up against one of the greatest killing machines in history in PREDATOR VS. WOLVERINE—and survive. Now, the planet Earth lives on in Predator lore… a planet full of the most exhilarating prey they could imagine! And the strongest weapons in the Multiverse are in their sights. When a young Predator with something to prove comes for Wakanda's vibranium, the Black Panther faces an enemy whose resources rival those of his great nation. Who will prove stronger? Benjamin Percy teams up with Stormbreaker artist Chris Allen to pit king against king in a bloody new series!

Join Wolverine's quest for revenge, see Black Panther battle the Predator, meet the Ultimate Sinister Six, and more by picking up the latest titles this week! From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of new releases here!

