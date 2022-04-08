Secrets Behind the Foundation of the Marvel Universe Come to Light in Avengers: 1,000,000 B.C. #1
'Avengers' writer Jason Aaron teams up with Kev Walker this July for a new one-shot starring the Avengers of 1,000,000 B.C.
As teased yesterday, new revelations behind the origins of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are set to be revealed in a special one-shot titled AVENGERS: 1,000,000 B.C.
Arriving in July, the giant-sized issue will take readers to the earliest days of the Marvel Universe and back to the start of Jason Aaron’s AVENGERS run, when he first introduced the Avengers of 1,000,000 B.C. Aaron will team up with artist Kev Walker to unearth long-awaited answers behind this original incarnation of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, including Thor’s mysterious connection to the Phoenix Force. The story also promises to reveal how this fascinating addition to the Avengers mythos will play into a major upcoming Avengers saga later this year.
They are the defenders of the dawn of time, Marvel’s first and mightiest legacy heroes, but their greatest secrets have never been revealed – until now. Witness the dark events that shatter their ranks, see how their lives come to shape the entire future of the Marvel Universe, and be there for the monumental event that reunites them one last time: the true story of Thor’s birth.
“The Prehistoric Avengers have been an important key to my AVENGERS run since the very beginning,” Aaron explained. “They are the earliest versions of some of the earth's most powerful legacy characters. They're the heroes who protect the Marvel Universe in its crib. Now, we finally get to see them all in the spotlight in a huge way, in a story that shows how these prehistoric heroes shaped Marvel history in the most profound ways and that will also have big ramifications for the Avengers going forward.”
“When I first got the script for this, I was expecting a 30-page prehistoric smack down,” Walker added. “But Jason’s script was so much more than that and I’ve really had to work hard to do some of these scenes justice.“
AVENGERS: 1,000,000 B.C. #1
Written by JASON AARON
Art by KEV WALKER
Cover by ED McGUINNESS
Variant Cover by ALEX HORLEY
On Sale 7/13
Check out the main cover by Ed McGuiness, as well as a stunning variant by Alex Horley and witness this pivotal Avengers epic when AVENGERS: 1,000,000 B.C. #1 hits stands this July.
You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.
For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!