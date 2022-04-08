Secrets Behind the Foundation of the Marvel Universe Come to Light in Avengers: 1,000,000 B.C. #1

As teased yesterday, new revelations behind the origins of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are set to be revealed in a special one-shot titled AVENGERS: 1,000,000 B.C.

Arriving in July, the giant-sized issue will take readers to the earliest days of the Marvel Universe and back to the start of Jason Aaron’s AVENGERS run, when he first introduced the Avengers of 1,000,000 B.C. Aaron will team up with artist Kev Walker to unearth long-awaited answers behind this original incarnation of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, including Thor’s mysterious connection to the Phoenix Force. The story also promises to reveal how this fascinating addition to the Avengers mythos will play into a major upcoming Avengers saga later this year.

They are the defenders of the dawn of time, Marvel’s first and mightiest legacy heroes, but their greatest secrets have never been revealed – until now. Witness the dark events that shatter their ranks, see how their lives come to shape the entire future of the Marvel Universe, and be there for the monumental event that reunites them one last time: the true story of Thor’s birth.

“The Prehistoric Avengers have been an important key to my AVENGERS run since the very beginning,” Aaron explained. “They are the earliest versions of some of the earth's most powerful legacy characters. They're the heroes who protect the Marvel Universe in its crib. Now, we finally get to see them all in the spotlight in a huge way, in a story that shows how these prehistoric heroes shaped Marvel history in the most profound ways and that will also have big ramifications for the Avengers going forward.”

“When I first got the script for this, I was expecting a 30-page prehistoric smack down,” Walker added. “But Jason’s script was so much more than that and I’ve really had to work hard to do some of these scenes justice.“