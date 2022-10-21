'Avengers Assemble' Trailer Gathers the Mightiest Heroes from All of Time and Space to Face the End of All That Is
Jason Aaron brings his Avengers era to an end with an incredible battle against a legion of villains led by Mephisto, starting in AVENGERS ASSEMBLE ALPHA #1 on November 30.
The greatest army of heroes ever assembled go to war against the deadliest group of villains who’ve ever lived in an epic story so monumental it can only come from the mind of super hero visionary Jason Aaron!
AVENGERS ASSEMBLE will close out Aaron’s nearly five-year run on Avengers with a breathtaking crossover between Aaron’s two current Avengers titles, AVENGERS and AVENGERS FOREVER. The saga will officially kick off in next month’s AVENGERS ASSEMBLE ALPHA #1, where Aaron will be joined by superstar artist Bryan Hitch, and fans will witness the start of a conflict beyond all imagination—a grand battle that stretches from the dawn of time, when Earth was protected by the Avengers of 1,000,000 BC to the twilight of all reality and everything in between!
At Infinity’s End stands Avengers Tower, and it’s fallen under assault by the ultimate forces of evil, including the Multiversal Masters of Evil and Mephisto. The Avengers fans know and love will unite with heroes from the past, future, and far reaches of the multiverse to defend Avengers Tower and the fate of Marvel history as we know it. Can they work together? And will their power be enough to prevent the end of all that is? Fans can get their first glimpse at this awe-inspiring showdown, as well as some of the characters who will be fighting on the frontlines of it, in the new AVENGERS ASSEMBLE trailer, featuring never-before-seen artwork!
“Four years of Avengers stories. Threads from really every major series I've worked on throughout my last decade and a half at Marvel, from GHOST RIDER to THOR. It all leads to this: the biggest Avengers story I could possibly imagine,” Aaron said. “Featuring a cavalcade of characters from across creation. I'm so deeply thrilled and honored that it all kicks off with an oversized ALPHA issue that's being drawn by the legendary Bryan Hitch, who I'm getting to work with here for the very first time. Avengers Assemble. Say the words like a prayer. It's the only thing that can save you.”
AVENGERS ASSEMBLE ALPHA #1
Written by JASON AARON
Art and Cover by BRYAN HITCH
Colors by ALEX SINCLAIR
On Sale 11/30
AVENGERS #63 – Part 2 of “Avengers Assemble”
Written by JASON AARON
Art and Cover by JAVIER GARRÓN
On Sale 12/7
AVENGERS FOREVER #12 – Part 3 of “Avengers Assemble”
Written by JASON AARON
Art and Cover by AARON KUDER
On Sale 12/21
AVENGERS #64 - Part 4 of “Avengers Assemble”
Written by JASON AARON
Art and Cover by JAVIER GARRÓN
On Sale 1/4
AVENGERS FOREVER #13 – Part 5 of “Avengers Assemble”
Written by JASON AARON
Art and Cover by AARON KUDER
On Sale 1/18
Check out the AVENGERS ASSEMBLE trailer now and stay tuned for additional AVENGERS ASSEMBLE news, including cover reveals of upcoming installments. For an exclusive sneak peek, see below.
