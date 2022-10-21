'Avengers Assemble' Trailer Gathers the Mightiest Heroes from All of Time and Space to Face the End of All That Is

At Infinity’s End stands Avengers Tower, and it’s fallen under assault by the ultimate forces of evil, including the Multiversal Masters of Evil and Mephisto. The Avengers fans know and love will unite with heroes from the past, future, and far reaches of the multiverse to defend Avengers Tower and the fate of Marvel history as we know it. Can they work together? And will their power be enough to prevent the end of all that is? Fans can get their first glimpse at this awe-inspiring showdown, as well as some of the characters who will be fighting on the frontlines of it, in the new AVENGERS ASSEMBLE trailer, featuring never-before-seen artwork!

“Four years of Avengers stories. Threads from really every major series I've worked on throughout my last decade and a half at Marvel, from GHOST RIDER to THOR. It all leads to this: the biggest Avengers story I could possibly imagine,” Aaron said. “Featuring a cavalcade of characters from across creation. I'm so deeply thrilled and honored that it all kicks off with an oversized ALPHA issue that's being drawn by the legendary Bryan Hitch, who I'm getting to work with here for the very first time. Avengers Assemble. Say the words like a prayer. It's the only thing that can save you.”