The Eternals Risk an All-Out War with the Avengers in Upcoming Issue
Kieron Gillen and Esad Ribić pit the Eternals against the Avengers this March!
Over the last year, writer Kieron Gillen and artist Esad Ribić have revolutionized the Eternals mythology in their acclaimed run on ETERNALS. Long-hidden truths about the nature of these god-like beings have been revealed, forever changing their role in the Marvel Universe, and this March, the Eternals may have brand-new enemies to contend with—THE AVENGERS!
The Eternals are on a pilgrimage together. Well, depends on who you ask — for it’s not so much a pilgrimage...and more like breaking and entering into Avengers Mountain. But what the Avengers don’t know won’t hurt them…right?
Don’t miss the lead-in to the biggest Marvel Comics storyline of 2022 when ETERNALS #10 hits stands on March 9!
ETERNALS #10
Written by KIERON GILLEN
Art and Cover by ESAD RIBIĆ
