Comics
Published March 23, 2022

New Infinity Comic ‘Avengers Forever’ Sets the Stage for the Multiverse Avengers

The 4-part vertical series written by Jason Aaron also follows the Multiversal Masters of Evil.

by Robyn Belt

New on the Marvel Unlimited app: Across the whole of creation, a war is being waged—between the Multiversal Masters of Evil, a collection of the greatest scourges in the Multiverse, and the forces of Avenger Prime, who leads an organized resistance against their destruction from Avengers Tower at the heart of the God Quarry.

This… is AVENGERS FOREVER.

Avengers Forever Announcement Image

Written by Jason Aaron, with art by all-stars Kev Walker and colorist Dean White, AVENGERS FOREVER INFINITY COMIC is a tie-in to the current AVENGERS FOREVER series and expands on the Multiverse Avengers story playing out in comic shops now. Before reading AVENGERS FOREVER #1, hitting Marvel Unlimited on March 28, readers should set the stage with AVENGERS FOREVER INFINITY COMIC #1 that also builds on Aaron's landmark AVENGERS (2018). A  vertical series from the Infinity Comics lineup, AVENGERS FOREVER INFINITY COMIC will take readers back to the dawn of time, when Doctor Doom’s Masters of Evil destroy the defenders of a world. But all hope is not yet lost.

[RELATEDAvengers from Across the Multiverse Assemble in Jason Aaron and Aaron Kuder's 'Avengers Forever']

Read new issues of the 4-part Infinity series on the app weekly, and pick up new issues of AVENGERS FOREVER (2021) in print and digital comic shops now.

Doctor Doom assembles the Multiverse's Masters of Evil.
In this article: Infinity Comics, Marvel Unlimited, Doctor Doom (Victor von Doom), Avengers, Masters of Evil

