New Infinity Comic ‘Avengers Forever’ Sets the Stage for the Multiverse Avengers

Written by Jason Aaron, with art by all-stars Kev Walker and colorist Dean White, AVENGERS FOREVER INFINITY COMIC is a tie-in to the current AVENGERS FOREVER series and expands on the Multiverse Avengers story playing out in comic shops now. Before reading AVENGERS FOREVER #1, hitting Marvel Unlimited on March 28, readers should set the stage with AVENGERS FOREVER INFINITY COMIC #1 that also builds on Aaron's landmark AVENGERS (2018). A vertical series from the Infinity Comics lineup, AVENGERS FOREVER INFINITY COMIC will take readers back to the dawn of time, when Doctor Doom’s Masters of Evil destroy the defenders of a world. But all hope is not yet lost.

Read new issues of the 4-part Infinity series on the app weekly, and pick up new issues of AVENGERS FOREVER (2021) in print and digital comic shops now.