Wasp and Victor Shade Debut a New Style of Avenging in 'Avengers Inc.' #1

You’ve heard about Avengers-level threats. Now, get ready for Avengers-level mysteries!

Starting next month, Al Ewing and Leonard Kirk’s brand-new noir-inspired AVENGERS INC. series will see Janet Van Dyne lead Earth’s Mightiest Heroes into a new era of Super Hero storytelling that mixes high-stakes Avengers action with super powered sleuthing. Hitting just in time for the Avengers’ milestone 60th anniversary, AVENGERS INC. begins as Wasp investigates a string of Super Villain murders. She’ll find help in the form of a mysterious new partner—Victor Shade! Has this former alias of Vision resurfaced to guide Wasp to the truth or is his familiar guise hiding the very clues Janet needs to crack the case?

Her name is Janet Van Dyne. She’s a hero. She’s a celebrity. She’s hunting a killer and she’s not the only one. By her side is Victor Shade. He’s a villain. He’s an enigma. He just got killed. And together, they’re out to solve every mystery in the Marvel Universe...starting with their own. Fans can get their first look at this stylish new series in the all-new AVENGERS INC. trailer, featuring never-before-seen artwork and covers!