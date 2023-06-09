'Avengers Inc.'! Wasp Leads a New Team in Solving Mysteries and Avenging Murders

60 years ago, Janet Van Dyne stood alongside Earth’s Mightiest Heroes as they assembled for the very first time and named them the Avengers! Now, during the team’s milestone anniversary year, she’ll lead them into all-new territory in a brand-new AVENGERS title—AVENGERS INC.!

Debuting in September, this sharp new series will be crafted by two Marvel masterminds: writer Al Ewing and artist Leonard Kirk. Known for taking some of Marvel’s greatest icons into fresh and unexpected directions in titles like IMMORTAL HULK and LOKI: AGENT OF ASGARD, Ewing now delivers that same treatment to the Avengers mythos by blending noir and Super Hero storytelling for suspenseful adventures unlike any in Avengers history. With acclaimed work in dynamic comic book titles like the pulpy X-FACTOR and the recent horror-fueled SABRETOOTH series, Kirk is the perfect artist to mix thrilling Avengers action with tense investigating and super powered sleuthing.

Together, Ewing and Kirk will introduce readers to a whole new style of Avenging. It kicks off with a deadly conspiracy rooted in the ghosts of the Avengers’ past that only founding Avenger Wasp can solve. But she won’t be alone as she finds a new partner in Victor Shade! This former alias of Vision mysteriously resurfaces just as Janet discovers a score of Super Villain murders. Will he guide Wasp to the truth or is his familiar guise hiding the very clues Janet needs to crack the case?

Fans can expect guest stars galore as this pulse-pounding series moves forward. The series will also pack direct connections to the other current AVENGERS ongoing series, Jed MacKay and C.F. Villa’s AVENGERS.

Her name is Janet Van Dyne. She’s a hero. She’s a celebrity. She’s hunting a killer. His name is Victor Shade. He’s a villain. He’s an enigma. He just got killed. And together, they’re out to solve every mystery in the Marvel Universe...starting with their own.

"AVENGERS INC. takes the beating, buzzing heart of the original Avengers, teams her up with an undead mystery man with an identity so secret even he doesn't know it, and sends them both out to solve the most amazing, fantastic and uncanny whodunnits the Marvel Universe has to offer!” Ewing explained. “It's kind of a classic 'will-they-won't-they' crime-solving partnership—or it would be if the 'will-they' in question was 'save the world from...' Well, that'd be telling. See you in September!"

"I am unsure what can be said of AVENGERS INC. without spoiling anything for the readers. I can say this is a fun and intriguing take on some familiar characters that leans more into detective skills over super strength, wit rather than eye beams and cunning instead of small, genetically mutated, furry creatures," Kirk added. "Al is doing a bang up job with this and I am having a load of fun. I hope the audience does too."