Avengers Inc.'s Victor Shade, Explained

A NEW AVENGERS TEAM FORMS

After the new Vic Shade saved her through the revived body of David Cannon, the Wasp convinced the warden of the Raft to remand him into her custody for the rest of her investigation. As part of this understandably controversial decision, the Wasp agreed to provide the warden with daily reports about Vic's activities and location. Similarly, Luke Cage had to be convinced of this strategy due to any potential public outcry that could erupt from the release of a known super villain from prison, even under the warden's terms.

Working alongside Vic, the Wasp continues her investigation into who exactly murdered the Raft's inmates and why. Referring to themselves as Avengers Incorporated, the duo operates out of a lounge overseen by Edwin Jarvis, who will provide the support they need as they look into crimes targeting super-powered individuals throughout the greater New York City area. Avengers Incorporated is also here to solve any problems that require a more delicate and deductive touch than the one provided by Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

As for Vic, the Wasp's new partner has a slightly more angular face, red eyes, and a glowing red light emanating from the place where David was shot. These characteristics make Vic more than vaguely resemble Vision's physical appearance. David also exhibited Vision-like powers while saving the Wasp, including the ability to turn his corporeal form intangible. While so much about him remains shrouded in mystery, a vision from Vic's past life hints that Hank Pym—Janet's ex-husband and fellow Avenger—may be involved, though his full role in this greater scheme is still unknown.