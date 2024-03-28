Marvel Heroes Suit Up for the 40th Anniversary of Spider-Man's Iconic Black Costume
Check out new Black Costume Variant Covers, on sale in May.
In 1984, Spider-Man discovered a mysterious black costume during the original SECRET WARS. Adopting it as new suit, it became one of Spidey’s signature looks before it dramatically revealed itself as the Venom symbiote!
Its impact on the Spidey mythos cements it as one of the most significant super hero costume changes in comic book history. This year, Marvel Comics is celebrating 40 years of the Black Costume with facsimile editions of Spider-Man’s early adventures wearing the costume, and the launch of new BLACK COSTUME VARIANT COVERS this May!
Across 23 covers on some of Marvel’s hottest current series, see your favorite heroes suit up in sleek all-black looks! Featuring all-new designs by Marvel’s most acclaimed artists, these pieces give a glimpse into universes where Captain America, Iron Man, Ms. Marvel, and more came across symbiote suits of their own and slowly discovered its sinister secrets.
On Sale 5/1
IMMORTAL THOR #10 Black Costume Variant Cover by Paulo Siqueira
INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #18 Black Costume Variant Cover by Pete Woods
INCREDIBLE HULK #12 Black Costume Variant by David Nakayama
SPIDER-WOMAN #7 Black Costume Variant Cover by Peach Momoko
X-MEN #34 Black Costume Variant Cover by Phil Noto
On Sale 5/8
AVENGERS #14 Black Costume Variant Cover by InHyuk Lee
CAPTAIN AMERICA #9 Black Costume Variant Cover by Leinil Francis Yu
CAPTAIN MARVEL #8 Black Costume Variant Cover by Sergio Davila
DAREDEVIL #9 Black Costume Variant Cover by Jonboy Meyers
DEADPOOL #2 Black Costume Variant Cover by Javier Garrón
DOCTOR STRANGE #15 Black Costume Variant Cover by Ken Lashley
FANTASTIC FOUR #20 Black Costume Variant Cover by David Marquez
SPIDER-MAN: SHADOW OF THE GREEN GOBLIN #2 Black Costume Variant Cover by Dan Panosian
WOLVERINE #49 Black Costume Variant Cover by David Nakayama
X-MEN: FOREVER #3 Black Costume Variant Cover by InHyuk Lee
On Sale 5/15
MS. MARVEL: MUTANT MENACE #3 Black Costume Variant Cover by Mahmud Asrar
On Sale 5/22
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #50 Black Costume Variant Cover by Iban Coello
BLACK WIDOW & HAWKEYE #3 Black Costume Variant Cover by Philip Tan
SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK #8 Black Costume Variant Cover by Terry Dodson
On Sale 5/29
JACKPOT AND BLACK CAT #3 Black Costume Variant Cover by Paco Medina
SCARLET WITCH & QUICKSILVER #4 Black Costume Variant Cover by Chad Hardin
SPIDER-BOY #7 Black Costume Variant Cover by David Baldeón
On Sale 6/26
SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #2 Black Costume Variant Cover by TBA
Check out X BLACK COSTUME VARIANT COVERS now and stay tuned for more to be revealed in the weeks ahead.
