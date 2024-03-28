Marvel Heroes Suit Up for the 40th Anniversary of Spider-Man's Iconic Black Costume

In 1984, Spider-Man discovered a mysterious black costume during the original SECRET WARS. Adopting it as new suit, it became one of Spidey’s signature looks before it dramatically revealed itself as the Venom symbiote!

Its impact on the Spidey mythos cements it as one of the most significant super hero costume changes in comic book history. This year, Marvel Comics is celebrating 40 years of the Black Costume with facsimile editions of Spider-Man’s early adventures wearing the costume, and the launch of new BLACK COSTUME VARIANT COVERS this May!

Across 23 covers on some of Marvel’s hottest current series, see your favorite heroes suit up in sleek all-black looks! Featuring all-new designs by Marvel’s most acclaimed artists, these pieces give a glimpse into universes where Captain America, Iron Man, Ms. Marvel, and more came across symbiote suits of their own and slowly discovered its sinister secrets.