Comics
Published March 28, 2024

Marvel Heroes Suit Up for the 40th Anniversary of Spider-Man's Iconic Black Costume

Check out new Black Costume Variant Covers, on sale in May.

by Marvel

In 1984, Spider-Man discovered a mysterious black costume during the original SECRET WARS. Adopting it as new suit, it became one of Spidey’s signature looks before it dramatically revealed itself as the Venom symbiote!

Its impact on the Spidey mythos cements it as one of the most significant super hero costume changes in comic book history. This year, Marvel Comics is celebrating 40 years of the Black Costume with facsimile editions of Spider-Man’s early adventures wearing the costume, and the launch of new BLACK COSTUME VARIANT COVERS this May!

Across 23 covers on some of Marvel’s hottest current series, see your favorite heroes suit up in sleek all-black looks! Featuring all-new designs by Marvel’s most acclaimed artists, these pieces give a glimpse into universes where Captain America, Iron Man, Ms. Marvel, and more came across symbiote suits of their own and slowly discovered its sinister secrets.

SPIDER-WOMAN #7 Black Costume Variant Cover by Peach Momoko

On Sale 5/1
IMMORTAL THOR #10 Black Costume Variant Cover by Paulo Siqueira
INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #18 Black Costume Variant Cover by Pete Woods
INCREDIBLE HULK #12 Black Costume Variant by David Nakayama
X-MEN #34 Black Costume Variant Cover by Phil Noto

On Sale 5/8
AVENGERS #14 Black Costume Variant Cover by InHyuk Lee
CAPTAIN AMERICA #9 Black Costume Variant Cover by Leinil Francis Yu​​​​​​​
CAPTAIN MARVEL #8 Black Costume Variant Cover by Sergio Davila​​​​​​​
DAREDEVIL #9 Black Costume Variant Cover by Jonboy Meyers​​​​​​​
DEADPOOL #2 Black Costume Variant Cover by Javier ​​​​​​​Garrón​​​​​​​
DOCTOR STRANGE #15 Black Costume Variant Cover by Ken Lashley​​​​​​​
FANTASTIC FOUR #20 Black Costume Variant Cover by David Marquez​​​​​​​
SPIDER-MAN: SHADOW OF THE GREEN GOBLIN #2 Black Costume Variant Cover by Dan Panosian​​​​​​​
WOLVERINE #49 Black Costume Variant Cover by David Nakayama​​​​​​​
X-MEN: FOREVER #3 Black Costume Variant Cover by InHyuk Lee

On Sale 5/15
MS. MARVEL: MUTANT MENACE #3 Black Costume Variant Cover by Mahmud Asrar

On Sale 5/22
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #50 Black Costume Variant Cover by Iban Coello​​​​​​​
BLACK WIDOW & HAWKEYE #3 Black Costume Variant Cover by Philip Tan​​​​​​​
SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK #8 Black Costume Variant Cover by Terry Dodson

On Sale 5/29
JACKPOT AND BLACK CAT #3 Black Costume Variant Cover by Paco Medina​​​​​​​
SCARLET WITCH & QUICKSILVER #4 Black Costume Variant Cover by Chad Hardin​​​​​​​
SPIDER-BOY #7 Black Costume Variant Cover by David Baldeón

On Sale 6/26
SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #2 Black Costume Variant Cover by TBA

Check out X BLACK COSTUME VARIANT COVERS now and stay tuned for more to be revealed in the weeks ahead.

Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop! Or redeem then read your digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in your print comic. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com.

To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print.

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
CAPTAIN AMERICA #9 Black Costume Variant Cover by Leinil Francis Yu​​​​​​​

