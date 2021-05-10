The Mech Suit Avengers Assemble
Read ‘Avengers Mech Strike’ #1 on Marvel Unlimited today, and grab the full list of this week’s new comics.
New on Marvel Unlimited: An unstoppable threat. Earth’s Mightiest Heroes assembled. And a new arsenal of super-mech suits to save the planet! In AVENGERS MECH STRIKE (2021), the Avengers go heavy metal against a bio-mechanical monster that is ready to swallow the Earth whole. Check out our top moments from issue #1 below, available to read on MU now, and see what other new comics we’re reading this week. From the KING IN BLACK, the REIGN OF X, to new issues from fan-favorite series like IMMORTAL HULK and VENOM, there are plenty of starting points to choose from!
NEW ON MAY 10
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #101 FACSIMILE EDITION
- AVENGERS #42
- AVENGERS MECH STRIKE #1 MAJOR DEBUT!
- HELLIONS #9
- IMMORTAL HULK #43
- KING IN BLACK: BLACK KNIGHT #1 KING IN BLACK TIE-IN!
- KING IN BLACK: GWENOM VS. CARNAGE #2 KING IN BLACK TIE-IN!
- KING IN BLACK: MARAUDERS #1 KING IN BLACK TIE-IN!
- KING IN BLACK: RETURN OF THE VALKYRIES #2 KING IN BLACK TIE-IN!
- RUNAWAYS #33
- STAR WARS #11
- STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #2
- STRANGE ACADEMY #8
- THE LEGEND OF SHANG-CHI #1
- VENOM #33
- WARHAMMER 40,000: MARNEUS CALGAR #4
- X-FACTOR #7 KING IN BLACK TIE-IN!
“AND THERE CAME A DAY...”
And that day is now. Captain America pulls no punches when he assembles an A-list roster featuring Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, Black Widow, the Hulk, Black Panther, and more to stop a machine-like monster that is tearing apart New York City at its seams. One team on the offensive, another for civilian recovery and rescue. They may have a Hulk, but the Avengers learn mid-battle that this beastie feeds on matter and energy. Every blow that the team strikes strengthens their opponent, and since the Hulk is a living gamma reactor, their heaviest hitters have to take the bench.
THOR AND MJOLNIR
A duo forged in Asgard. Thor and the mighty Mjolnir give the mechanoid monstrosity a piece of their fury after two key members are taken out. Seeing Thor wield his mythic hammer is a showstopping feat, but Mjolnir is actually not the reason the Avengers win the day. As it turns out, this monstrous being is actually Vibranium-adverse...
A MYSTERIOUS ORIGIN
Back at Avengers Mountain, the team analyzes the “memory core” of the monster, revealing that the creature is a synthetic creation that outclasses the tech of both Iron Man and Black Panther. But if it is human-made, who in the Marvel Universe has the skillset and knowledge to stump two former members of the Illuminati? And what is its risk of spread?
BIOMECHANOID RESPONSE UNITS
How is a team of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes supposed to deal with an enemy that they can’t meet at the source? Try a set of new gadgets. Iron Man unveils his Biomechanoid Response Units, an arsenal of personalized mech suits tailored to the power sets and strengths of each Avenger. Oh, and coated in Vibranium too. In the words of Stark: “Some people golf. Some people do paint-by-numbers... and some people plan for the end of the world.”
And there’s no time like the present for a test drive in action...
Continue reading AVENGERS MECH STRIKE by Jed MacKay and Carlos Magno monthly on Marvel Unlimited to see this biomechanoid menace go global, and for the enemy's masterplan to unfold...
