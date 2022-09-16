Paul Levitz and Alan Davis Assemble the Original Avengers for a 'War Across Time'
Two industry legends team up for the greatest Kang saga of all time in 'Avengers: War Across Time,' a new limited series starting in January.
This January, journey back to the early days of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes with two of comics’ mightiest creators in AVENGERS: WAR ACROSS TIME!
Joined by fellow superstar Alan Davis, Eisner Hall of Famer Paul Levitz—known for his storied career at DC Comics—writes his first-ever Marvel Comics story in this five-issue limited series! Set during Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, and Don Heck’s original groundbreaking run of AVENGERS (1963), this extraordinary saga will be a love letter to Avengers history just in time for the team’s 60th anniversary!
AVENGERS: WAR ACROSS TIME will see the original Avengers at their very best as they battle an onslaught of powerful and strange new threats that strike at the very heart of the team. At the center of it all will be Kang the Conqueror, reaching back from the furthest reaches of time to destroy the Avengers legacy!
Thor! Iron Man! Captain America! Giant-Man and the Wasp! It’s the classic Avengers against the Hulk on the streets of New York, and the beginning of a showdown with Kang the Conqueror that will span the centuries!
“I learned much of my writing craft from THE AVENGERS, and it's been a delight to pay homage to my old friends Stan, Jack and Don by trying to do something that might have been an extended issue #11.1,” Levitz explained. “We've been cooking this up for a long time, and I hope readers have as much fun with it as I did."
AVENGERS: WAR ACROSS TIME #1 (OF 5)
Written by PAUL LEVITZ
Art and Cover by ALAN DAVIS
On Sale 1/11/23
Join Marvel Comics as it kicks off the Avengers' 60th Anniversary in style when AVENGERS: WAR ACROSS TIME arrives in January. Stay tuned in the weeks ahead to learn about the other ways Marvel will be celebrating the Avengers’ milestone year throughout 2023!
You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.
For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
Live Events
Marvel Entertainment Unveils 2022 New York Comic Con Panel Line-Up