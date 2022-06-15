Celestial Judgment Arrives for the Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals in New 'A.X.E.: Judgment Day' #5 Cover
Check out the cover for the penultimate issue of 'A.X.E.: Judgment Day,' plus an all-new event checklist.
Judgment Day is almost upon us!
The next Marvel Comics crossover epic, A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY, will see the Avengers, the X-Men, the Eternals, and more will face judgment on a cosmic scale with the very fate of the Marvel Universe hanging in the balance. Expertly crafted by comics mastermind Kieron Gillen and acclaimed artist Valerio Schiti, the saga kicks off when the Eternals target mutantkind and the Avengers find themselves struggling to prevent an apocalyptic war between two of the strongest factions on the planet.
As the event continues, the Celestial known as the Progenitor will rise and various heroes and villains will defend their past actions in order to save Earth from a fatal judgment. Unfortunately, from the looks of the cover of A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY #5, it may be too late…
A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY #5 (OF 6)
Written by KIERON GILLEN
Art by VALERIO SCHITI
Colors by MARTE GRACIA
Cover by MARK BROOKS
Check out the cover and checklist now and say tuned for more A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY announcements, including a final event checklist, additional tie-ins, and more!
