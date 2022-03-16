Everything You Need to Know About Black Cat's Schemes

Not all of Felicia’s heists are about doing something illegal. She sometimes uses her talents for good, which is what makes her such a compelling character. In 1983’s SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN #74-76, Kingpin was in possession of an incredibly powerful detonator that basically everyone wanted to get their hands on. The Owl had plans to use it to hold New York City hostage, and Doctor Octopus just wanted to watch the city burn.

But Felicia managed to steal it and protect it from everyone, though she was later shot and attacked by Doc Ock’s goons. This was an important heist in Felicia’s history because it showed us that she’s not simply a villain—she has morals. It was also a crucial moment for Peter, who began to understand his feelings for her.

Playing Robin Hood