'Blade: Vampire Nation' #1 First Look Launches a Murder Investigation
In a special first look at 'Blade: Vampire Nation' #1, Blade sets out to solve the mystery behind an assassination in Dracula's new vampire nation.
All is not well in Vampyrsk.
In BLADE: VAMPIRE NATION (2022) #1 by Mark Russell and Dave Wachter, Dracula calls on Sheriff Eric Brooks after a member of his government is assassinated. This sends Blade across the fledgling vampire nation in an attempt to unravel a plot that could destroy the country in its infancy, and he may just uncover more than he's bargained for.
Now, a special first look at the issue sees Blade meeting with Dracula as the legendary vampire surveys his kingdom. In one page, Blade meets with a government official, who teaches him a thing or two about humanity's role in the vampire nation, while he traverses a quiet city street in another. Finally, he pulls his rank on vampire citizen, who seems surprised to see him.
See Blade take the law into his own hands in a special first look at BLADE: VAMPIRE NATION (2022) #1 below!
BLADE: VAMPIRE NATION #1
Written by MARK RUSSELL
Art by DAVE WACHTER
Cover by VALERIO GIANGIORDANO
On Sale 11/16
Will Blade uncover the mastermind behind this plot before it's too late? Find out in BLADE: VAMPIRE NATION #1, on sale November 16!
