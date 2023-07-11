‘Brute Force’ Has a New Solo Series and You Can Read It Now on Marvel Unlimited

With art by Geoffo and colorist Dee Cunniffe, BRUTE FORCE revisits the tragic roots of the team, and delves into the early history of the science that made heroes like Lionheart, Boomer, Soar, Bear, and Dr. Echo even possible. “Brute Force has always been about animals getting a voice (literally) and also weapons,” teases Scheer. “We love the idea that these characters fight for the voiceless. But are Brute Force the only ones? Which made us start thinking about the animals used by NASA to test space flight. So, ‘Project Jojo’ tells the story about one animal that was sent to space and presumed to be dead, but spoiler alert, she wasn’t.”

Readers can also expect cameo appearances from the larger Marvel Universe including members of the Fantastic Four and Doctor Otto Octavius, AKA Doc Ock. But despite high-profile guest stars, the series is about building on the storytelling (and toyetic tech!) first laid out by Brute Force designer/creator Charles Viola. “Charles is a genius,” says Scheer. “He is an inventor and toy maker, so I think he has a handle on things that kids and adults alike would want to play with. It was up to us to take his future tech ideas which I think were very solid, and tell a story to make sure it wasn’t just about the tech.”