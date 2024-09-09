Cable and Bishop Witness the Devastating Fate of the Marvel Universe in 'Timeslide' #1

For the last few years, Marvel Comics has ended the year with a bang in special one-shots that pack epic stories and provide glimpses at the next years’ worth of storytelling. This mighty Marvel tradition continues this December in TIMESLIDE #1!



Written by Steve Foxe (DARK X-MEN, SPIDER-WOMAN) and drawn by Ivan Fiorelli (FANTASTIC FOUR), TIMESLIDE will star the X-Men’s resident time-travelling soldiers, Bishop and Cable, as they blaze through the timestream to prevent a villain from eliminating mutantkind from history. During this high stakes mission, they’ll pay witness to things just on the horizon for your favorite Marvel heroes including upcoming events, new characters and more!



An X-Man from the future arrives in the present with a dire warning: One of mutantkind’s most hyper-advanced foes is eating his way through time, trying to stop the X-Gene from ever evolving in the first place. Only two X-Men can stop this chronal predator from achieving his goal – if they can tolerate working together long enough. Join Bishop and Cable on a trip through futures past, present and beyond.



“I was thrilled when Tom Brevoort reached out about TIMESLIDE,” Foxe said. “These annual mega-issues have become a perennial favorite of mine, both as a standalone story of their own and as a sneak peak of what’s to come for the year ahead. Getting to structure this one around Cable and Bishop—two of my favorite mutants, and two I didn’t write much during my prior X-tenure—was icing on the chrono-cake.



“Ivan Fiorelli can truly draw anything, and this story proves that era by era on a tour of some of the X-Men’s most notable moments as a new threat opens his maw and threatens all of mutant history. We build on Cable and Bishop’s tumultuous relationship from CHILDREN OF THE VAULT for a pulse-pounding ride that touches on some of my favorite parts of X-stories past—and teases some exciting upcoming mutant tales. And while the flash-forwards in this issue aren’t only X-related, it was exciting, as a diehard X-fan, to write the first TIMELESS that became TIMESLIDE!”