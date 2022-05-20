Signaling a Sentinel of Liberty

OK, first and foremost, can all three of you let me know how you became comic book fans in the first place? Beyond that, what are your formative memories of Marvel as well as Captain America specifically?

JACKSON LANZING: I had a great example in my parents. My dad had a deep personal library of science fiction novels, while my mom was a huge Neil Gaiman fan. I started reading The Books of Magic and Sandman far too early—but they strangely became my introduction into the world of DC Comics. I started buying Marvel books on my own not long after, using what meager savings I could manage. I was a voracious Spider-Man reader during the “Clone Saga.” I remember Ben Reilly’s ascension to Peter Parker’s place in the Marvel canon very vividly. But I didn’t find Captain America until high school, in that post-9/11 uncertainty for the character, through ULTIMATES (2002) and then more affectionately through Ed Brubaker’s 2004 run. Steve Rogers became a north star for me when it came to human decency, and I’ll admit, he was the first character I fantasized about writing someday.

COLLIN KELLY: For me, the story is easy: I was a voracious reader, and liked to sample from all corners of the library. One day that brought me to the graphic novel section, full of characters that I had heard about culturally, but had never really gotten to engage with. And they were a treasure trove of stories—amazing stories—that I was able to dive into, all with the power of one little plastic card. So, in closing, support your local libraries!

CARMEN CARNERO: I started very late reading comics and only read the authors that interested me artistically, which I know is something unusual. I remember my first Marvel comic was MARVELS (1994) by Kurt Busiek and Alex Ross. I couldn't believe someone did those interiors! Regarding Captain America, it was later when I was an aspiring comic book artist and I remember without a doubt that the first one I read was a Carlos Pacheco issue. At that time I was obsessed with his drawings and narrative skills—and still am!

Now, how did each of you come to comics as pros—your origin stories if you will?

COLLIN KELLY: After a long break from comics, I was actually pulled back into it by college friends, including Mr. Jackson Lanzing. We would pile into our friend David Server’s silver PT Cruiser, and every week would drive across Los Angeles to pick up our books, eat pizza, and argue about continuity, like all good fans should. Those early gatherings forged the bond that would later become Jack and my writing career—it turns out that arguing with someone for four years straight forms an amazing foundation for creative collaboration.

JACKSON LANZING: David is instrumental not just in connecting Collin and I, but in starting our career in comics. Dave and I had written a comic in college together, FREAKSHOW, which we published in 2011 with art by Joe Suitor and letters by Deron Bennett. It was a remarkable experience, creatively fulfilling and deeply exciting.

CARMEN CARNERO: In my case, I was about 16 or 17-years-old when I had a comic book in my hands for the first time. I went to a friend's house, who had a huge library and that was really the moment when the spark was lit. Later I studied fine arts while working on small illustration jobs and when I was working on my thesis I took a course on comics where they taught you how to create a portfolio among other things. Among the teachers of that course was Joe Kubert himself as well as editors from Marvel and DC. There they saw some sequential pages I did that I'm really ashamed of [Laughs], but it seems that they saw some potential there. And so, after a lot of page tests and hard work, I got my first job at Marvel.