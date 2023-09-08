Celebrate Captain Marvel’s Return to the Big Screen and new Comic Book Launches with Special MCU Variant Covers

This fall is shaping up to be a blast for Captain Marvel fans! In addition to Carol Danvers’ highly-anticipated new film Marvel Studios’ The Marvels hitting theaters on November 10, the character is also headlining a brand-new ongoing comic series and an extra-sized comic book one-shot, both hitting stands next month! Now, see all the Captain Marvel excitement collide with the reveal of new MCU VARIANT COVERS!

Adorning CAPTAIN MARVEL: ASSAULT ON EDEN #1 and CAPTAIN MARVEL #2, these spectacular new art pieces from acclaimed artists Elena Casagrande and Natacha Bustos spotlight the main cast of the upcoming film: Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau. After their awe-inspiring powers become entangled with each other, this extraordinary trio will have to team up and learn to work together to save the universe as “The Marvels.”

On sale in October, CAPTAIN MARVEL: ASSAULT ON EDEN #1 is an epic one-shot written by Anthony Oliveira and drawn by Eleonora Carlini. A standalone tale that serves as a perfect entry point for newer comic readers, this action-packed special sees Carol soldier up alongside Emperor Hulkling and Wiccan to save the Kree home world from a mysterious threat! And on sale in November, CAPTAIN MARVEL #2 is the second installment in writer Alyssa Wong and artist Jan Bazaldua’s new era! Debuting a fresh new costume and a bold new status quo, this pulse-pounding run kicks off when a reality-devouring entity known as the Undone realizes that Captain Marvel is the only hero powerful enough to stop it from annihilating Earth. After being ambushed and trapped, Carol will need to rely on the reluctant help of a young ally who holds the key to victory!

Check out both covers now and look for them on stands this fall. Be sure to contact your local comic shop regarding availability and preorders!