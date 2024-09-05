Carnage's Path to Godhood, Explained

THE BIRTH OF DARK CARNAGE

Although Cletus died after crash-landing on Earth after his space adventure in WEB OF VENOM: CARNAGE BORN (2018) #1, this only proved to be a temporary setback for the super villain. Cletus' body was recovered by the Cult of Knull, a murderous sect that worshiped Knull, the cosmic god of the Klyntar symbiotes who intended for Cletus to become his host. The cult stole the ancient Grendel symbiote and resurrected Cletus by bonding his body to a piece of it. However, Cletus unexpectedly broke from Knull's will and regained control of his own body as well as the Grendel symbiote, altering it to resemble Carnage.

When he learned that the spines of anyone who had ever bonded to a symbiote contained a codex that could empower those who consumed them, Carnage decided to forcibly recover as many codices as he could. As he consumed the codices himself, Carnage grew significantly stronger. He cut a bloody path across Earth, going as far as to devour an entire Colorado town that had briefly been overwhelmed by symbiotes in WEB OF VENOM: CULT OF CARNAGE (2019) #1. After months of consuming codices from both the living and the dead, Cletus physically transformed into Dark Carnage and kicked off his master plan in ABSOLUTE CARNAGE (2019) #1.