Published July 11, 2023

Carnage Seeks a Reunion with Cletus Kasady in New Series

This November, writer Torunn Grønbekk and artist Pere Pérez lay the groundwork for the next Venom epic in 'Carnage.'

by Meagan Damore

Carnage is on a collision course with Cletus Kasady, and the Marvel Universe may never be the same.

Announced earlier today by Bloody Disgusting, this new CARNAGE tale from writer Torunn Grønbekk and artist Pere Pérez sets out to reunite the bloodthirsty symbiote with its equally ruthless host. 

After all, every symbiote needs a host. And for Carnage, there has only ever been one host who has made it feel whole, and it’s time for a reunion… Don't miss this shocking and unexpected start to the next chapter of Carnage's story—one which lays the groundwork for the next VENOM epic!

CARNAGE #1 cover by Paulo Siqueira

CARNAGE #1
Written by TORUNN GRØNBEKK
Art by PERE PÉREZ
Cover by PAULO SIQUEIRA
On Sale in November

Don't miss Carnage's reunion with Cletus Kasady in CARNAGE #1, on sale this November!

Sinister Four: Every Historic Marvel Universe Moment Witnessed by the Essex Clones

‘Secret Invasion’: The Greatest Reveals and Most Surprising Skrull Moments

Mary Jane Wins Big in Her First Appearance as Jackpot in 'Amazing Spider-Man' #31

MARVEL SNAP's New Season Takes Flight with Rise of the Phoenix

‘Secret Invasion’: Samuel L. Jackson on Nick Fury’s ‘Skrullmance’

In this article: Carnage (Cletus Kasady)

