Carnage Seeks a Reunion with Cletus Kasady in New Series
This November, writer Torunn Grønbekk and artist Pere Pérez lay the groundwork for the next Venom epic in 'Carnage.'
Carnage is on a collision course with Cletus Kasady, and the Marvel Universe may never be the same.
Announced earlier today by Bloody Disgusting, this new CARNAGE tale from writer Torunn Grønbekk and artist Pere Pérez sets out to reunite the bloodthirsty symbiote with its equally ruthless host.
After all, every symbiote needs a host. And for Carnage, there has only ever been one host who has made it feel whole, and it’s time for a reunion… Don't miss this shocking and unexpected start to the next chapter of Carnage's story—one which lays the groundwork for the next VENOM epic!
CARNAGE #1
Written by TORUNN GRØNBEKK
Art by PERE PÉREZ
Cover by PAULO SIQUEIRA
On Sale in November
Don't miss Carnage's reunion with Cletus Kasady in CARNAGE #1, on sale this November!
Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop! Or redeem then read your digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in your print comic. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com.
To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print.
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
Comics
‘Secret Invasion’: The Greatest Reveals and Most Surprising Skrull Moments
Games
MARVEL SNAP's New Season Takes Flight with Rise of the Phoenix
TV Shows
‘Secret Invasion’: Samuel L. Jackson on Nick Fury’s ‘Skrullmance’