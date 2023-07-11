Carnage Seeks a Reunion with Cletus Kasady in New Series

Carnage is on a collision course with Cletus Kasady, and the Marvel Universe may never be the same.

Announced earlier today by Bloody Disgusting, this new CARNAGE tale from writer Torunn Grønbekk and artist Pere Pérez sets out to reunite the bloodthirsty symbiote with its equally ruthless host.

After all, every symbiote needs a host. And for Carnage, there has only ever been one host who has made it feel whole, and it’s time for a reunion… Don't miss this shocking and unexpected start to the next chapter of Carnage's story—one which lays the groundwork for the next VENOM epic!