Chip Zdarsky And Marco Checchetto Reunite For An All New Era Of Daredevil

“Getting to write Daredevil and work with Marco is a career highlight. I’m just genuinely excited that we get to continue our epic story with this new issue one!” Zdarsky said. “Matt and Elektra have confronted their past mistakes with DEVIL’S REIGN and WOMAN WITHOUT FEAR, but can they atone for them together?”

"It's the first time that I’ve to draw the first issue of the same series twice. I could tell you it's an issue like everyone else, now, but it's not,” Checcetto promises. “Each time I’ve to draw a new script of Daredevil it's a new experience. Chip keeps throwing at me new challenges and I'm not the type of artist to refuse them. How much more can we mess up with Matt Murdock's life? Let’s see with this new DAREDEVIL #1.”

"This is the start of our fourth year on the title! And the plan for it is about as big a swing as we could possibly take,” Zdarsky added. I’m super excited for readers to see where we’re taking our Daredevils!”

Don’t miss the shocking twists and the dramatic developments Zdarsky and Checchetto have in store for Hell’s Kitchen when DAREDEVIL #1 hits stands this June!

DAREDEVIL #1

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art and Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO