Fun Facts About the Art of Coloring from Marvel Colorists

In honor of Colorist Appreciation Day, which takes place on January 24, Marvel is celebrating our mighty colorists all week long. To do that, we spoke with a handful of our finest colorists to gather insight on their work, the skills they learned from their peers and mentors, the advice they would pass on to the next generation of colorists, and more.

To wrap up our weeklong Colorist Appreciation Day celebration, we asked Jesus Aburto, Edgar Delgado, Marte Gracia, Rachelle Rosenberg, and Matt Wilson to surprise us with little known facts about the art of coloring comic books. From timing and mood to the amount of pages a colorist produces in one month, here are some of the most interesting facts about being a color artist.

Jesus Aburto

"We are always thinking about what time is on each scene. It's not always written in the script, so it's often that the colorist is the one who guesses and proposes how the day is running in the narrative."