Marvel Colorists Share Their Standout Coloring Moments

In honor of Colorist Appreciation Day, which takes place on January 24, Marvel is celebrating our mighty colorists all week long. To do that, we spoke with a handful of our finest colorists to gather insight on their work, the skills they learned from their peers and mentors, the advice they would pass on to the next generation of colorists, and more.

To celebrate their accomplishments, we asked Jesus Aburto, Edgar Delgado, Marte Gracia, Rachelle Rosenberg, and Matt Wilson to share the proudest moment from their careers (so far). From major events like HOUSE OF X/POWERS OF X to the thrill of working with their heroes, here are a few standout moments in Marvel coloring.

Jesus Aburto

"One morning, I took my kids to school. We were waiting in line to drop them off when, out of the blue, I saw appearing an email from Rob Liefeld. WHAT? And he was asking me to color some of his stuff! I grew up reading comics in the '90s in North Mexico, so I never thought [I would] someday work in Marvel comics, getting direct emails from my heroes. That was a mega thrill moment for me."