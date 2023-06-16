Comics
Published June 16, 2023

Read the Complete ‘Secret Invasion’ on Marvel Unlimited

The Skrull takeover event is now adapted in an easy-to-read format from the Infinity Comics lineup!

by Robyn Belt

New on the Marvel Unlimited app: The Infinity Comics adaptation of mega-event SECRET INVASION (2008) arrives in SECRET INVASION INFINITY COMIC #1-18! The shape-shifting alien race known as the Skrulls has secretly infiltrated every super-powered organization on Earth with one goal...full-scale invasion! Now, who can the Avengers trust when there are Skrull invaders in their midst? Panel after panel, reveal after reveal, and shocking moment after shocking moment—Brian Michael Bendis, Leinil Francis Yu, Laura Martin, and Gabriele Dell'Otto delivered a story that changed the Marvel Universe forever.

Now in an easy-to-read vertical format for mobile devices, this Infinity Comics adaptation is the perfect entry point for those looking to catch up on the whole event. Grab your first look at issue #1 below, then read the complete Skrull takeover today!

Preview panels from SECRET INVASION INFINITY COMIC #1.
Preview panels from SECRET INVASION INFINITY COMIC #1.
Preview panels from SECRET INVASION INFINITY COMIC #1.

Read the complete SECRET INVASION event in SECRET INVASION INFINITY COMIC #1-18 on the Marvel Unlimited app.

Download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS or Android devices now for more vertical comics starring favorite Marvel characters. You’ll also gain instant access to 30,000+ digital issues spanning 80 years of Marvel Comics.

In this article: Secret Invasion, Marvel Unlimited, Infinity Comics, Skrulls, Avengers

