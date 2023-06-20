Comics
Published June 20, 2023

Visionary Creator Frank Miller Returns to Daredevil with a New Cover

Check out Frank Miller’s variant cover for 'Daredevil' #1, on sale this September.

by Marvel

Legendary creator Frank Miller is back at Marvel Comics, gracing the covers of each month’s hottest titles with bold depictions of iconic heroes!

This September marks the beginning of a new run of DAREDEVIL from writer Saladin Ahmed and artist Aaron Kuder, and Miller, the writer and artist behind one of the character’s greatest eras, will grace the debut issue with an exciting variant cover! 

During his landmark run in the early 80s, Miller redefined Daredevil alongside artist Klaus Janson with daring storytelling and pulse-pounding artwork. From the introduction of characters like Elektra and Stick to his reinvention of villains like Kingpin and Bullseye, Miller’s influential work completely  revolutionized Daredevil’s mythology and transformed the character into the pop culture icon he is today! Now, witness this visionary return to one his trademark characters and send them off into their thrilling next chapter!

DAREDEVIL (2023) #1 variant cover by Frank Miller

DAREDEVIL #1
Written by SALADIN AHMED
Art by AARON KUDER
Variant Cover by FRANK MILLER
On Sale 9/13

Check out the cover below and stay tuned in the weeks ahead for more news about Daredevil’s upcoming run!

Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop! Or redeem then read your digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in your print comic. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com.

To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print.

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Comics

Tony Stark and Emma Frost Tie the Knot in 'X-Men'/'Invincible Iron Man' Crossover Event

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Games

Everything You Need to Know About Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Pre-Orders

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

TV Shows

Original Documentary ‘Stan Lee’ Now Streaming on Disney+

Comics

Read the Complete ‘Secret Invasion’ on Marvel Unlimited

Movies

'The Incredible Hulk' Smashes Its Way Onto Disney+

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
In this article: Daredevil (Matthew Murdock)

Related

Comics

June 7's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Reckon with Loki's past, rally with the Captains America, join Krakoa's biggest rescue effort yet, and more in this week's comics!

2 weeks ago

Comics

‘Daredevil & Echo’ #2 Preview Reveals the Evil Lurking Below Hell’s Kitchen

Get your first look at the fight between Daredevil, Echo, and the evil Demagoblin now!

3 weeks ago

Comics

Daredevil and Echo's History, Explained

As Matt Murdock and Maya Lopez reunite in 'Daredevil & Echo' #1, revisit all the team-ups in their history together.

3 weeks ago

Comics

May 24's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Witness Daredevil and Echo's reunion, meet more Venoms of the Multiverse, revisit Storm's time as leader of the X-Men, and more in this week's comics!

4 weeks ago