The New Era of Daredevil Starts in Saladin Ahmed and Aaron Kuder's 'Daredevil' #1

Today on Marvel’s original podcast series This Week in Marvel, host Ryan "Agent M" Penagos spoke with Chip Zdarsky and Saladin Ahmed about what’s next for Matt Murdock in the Marvel Universe. Following Chip’s acclaimed multi-year run, an all-new ongoing DAREDEVIL series from Saladin Ahmed and Aaron Kuder will begin this September.

On the podcast, the DAREDEVIL writers discussed their respective runs, with the final issue of Zdarsky’s run on sale in August leading right into the new DAREDEVIL #1 the following month. In the upcoming series, Ahmed and Kuder are ready to take Matt Murdock on a knockout of an adventure! Where does Elektra fit into all of this? What is the future of Hell’s Kitchen? Romance! Intrigue! And, of course, action! All delivered in the Mighty Marvel Manner!

On writing the new book, Ahmed says, "I wanted to only take this job on if I felt like I had a new, unique take on Matt and on Hell's Kitchen. And so that's at the center of this… him and his world, but it's the Marvel Universe. What I've really enjoyed in talking with other editors, other offices, is finding ways through these first couple of arcs we have planned to keep this centered on Matt, keep this centered on his people, in his world, but to bring (in a very organic and surprising fun way) some familiar Marvel figures that I think are going to blow people's mind when they pop up on the page!"

When asked what he will miss the most about writing DAREDEVIL, Zdarsky said, "Working with Marco [Checchetto], honestly, and Matt Wilson on colors. It was such a joy having those pages come in almost every day. It feels like the right time to leave. You know, when you finish the story, it's kind of when you should get off the stage. But it's my longest run on anything in comics, and it will probably end up being my longest running anything in comics because of the kind of character that you just want to hold onto for as long as you can."