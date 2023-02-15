'Daredevil & Echo' Reunite in New Miniseries by Black Eyed Peas Artist Taboo

Announced early today at Polygon, DAREDEVIL & ECHO #1 will bring Matt Murdock and Maya Lopez back together again. The upcoming miniseries, written by Black Eyed Peas artist Taboo and B. Earl with art by Phil Noto, will pit the pair of Super Heroes against an ancient evil that threatens New York City.

Something stirs beneath Hell’s Kitchen! For months, the bloodthirsty and demonic Demogoblin has been kidnapping children for reasons unknown. In this series, Daredevil and Echo discover why—as Demogoblin works to wake an ancient and powerful evil deep within the bowels of the city. Reunited at last with Echo, herself fresh from a brief time as the host of the Phoenix Force, it falls to Daredevil to stop Demagoblin and save not only the children, but everyone in New York!

"First off, Benny and I are blessed and thankful to be continuing our journey as Marvel writers," Taboo shared. "It's an honor to be rocking this new Daredevil project along with the amazing mighty matriarch Echo. We are about to have a blast bringing the heat to Hell’s Kitchen! Can't wait for the world check out this crazy ride! One love!"

"My Marvel journey with Tab has been a privileged blessing, allowing us to explore so many characters, both new and old, as well as tell riskier stories which touch on untold narratives and perspectives," B. Earl added. "To now take that lens and bring it to the iconic character Daredevil is personally an incredible opportunity since I was raised both Catholic and Jewish. Combining Daredevil’s Roman Catholic devotion with Echo’s Native heritage while weaving back and forth between time periods to explore their ancestors has got me giddy at our opportunity to tell another mind-bendingly Marvelous tale!"