Comics
Published July 22, 2022

Marvel Unveils Exclusive SDCC Variant Covers for ‘Daredevil,’ ‘Women of Marvel’ & More

Marvel fans attending San Diego Comic-Con can pick up these three exclusive variants while supplies last.

by Meagan Damore

This San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel has a little something for the fans.

While supplies last, SDCC attendees can pick up exclusive variant covers at select Marvel panels throughout the weekend. See below for a first look at those covers and for more details about where and when you can pick them up!

Daredevil #1 SDCC Variant by Marco Checchetto

DAREDEVIL #1 SDCC exclusive variant cover by Marco Checchetto and Matthew Wilson
DAREDEVIL #1 SDCC exclusive variant cover by Marco Checchetto and Matthew Wilson

Stop by the MARVEL COMICS: MARVEL FANFARE panel today, Friday, July 22nd at 4:00 pm PT in Room 25ABC to pick up this stunning color-focus sketch variant of DAREDEVIL #1 by Marco Checchetto and Matthew Wilson! Panel comic giveaways available while supplies last.

NEW MUTANTS #27 SDCC Variant by Leinil Francis Yu

NEW MUTANTS #27 SDCC exclusive variant cover by Leinil Francis Yu and Sunny Gho
NEW MUTANTS #27 SDCC exclusive variant cover by Leinil Francis Yu and Sunny Gho

At the MARVEL COMICS: NEXT BIG THING panel on Saturday, July 23rd, fans have a chance to pick up an exclusive NEW MUTANTS #27 variant featuring Marvel’s upcoming event, DARK WEB, with promotional art by Leinil Francis Yu and Sunny Gho. The panel takes place in Room 6A at 3 pm PT. Panel comic giveaways available while supplies last.

WOMEN OF MARVEL #1 SDCC Variant by Elena Casagrande 

WOMEN OF MARVEL #1 SDCC exclusive variant by Elena Casagrande and Jordie Bellaire
WOMEN OF MARVEL #1 SDCC exclusive variant by Elena Casagrande and Jordie Bellaire

Fans attending the WOMEN OF MARVEL panel on Sunday, July 24th at 10:30 am PT in Room 6A will have the opportunity to pick up this special wraparound variant of WOMEN OF MARVEL #1 by Elena Casagrande and Jordie Bellaire, which features fan-favorite characters like Ms. Marvel, Scarlet Witch, Rogue, and America Chavez. Panel comic giveaways available while supplies last.

Find more schedules and get the latest Marvel news and announcements at San Diego! San Diego Comic-Con 2022 runs Thursday, July 21 through Sunday, July 24. For all the latest Marvel news from SDCC 2022, follow along live on Marvel.comYouTubeTwitterFacebook and Twitch.

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Movies

Deadpool And Logan To Join The Marvel Collection On Disney+

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

July 20's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Gear

100% Soft Brings New Emoji Pins to SDCC

Gear

Black Panther Legacy Items Arrive From Funko, Hasbro, RockLove Jewelry, and More

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Culture & Lifestyle

Marvel Entertainment Unveils 2022 San Diego Comic-Con Panel Line-Up

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
In this article: Women of Marvel, Daredevil (Matthew Murdock), New Mutants

Related

Comics

Ann Nocenti and John Romita Jr. Return for Daredevil's 650th Issue

Two of Daredevil’s most historic creators are back in 'Daredevil' #2, the giant-sized 650th issue hitting stands August 17.

1 week ago

Comics

Chip Zdarsky, Marco Checchetto, and Daredevil’s Greatest Artists Celebrate the Man Without Fear's Milestone 650th with Giant-Sized Issue

Some of Daredevil’s most legendary creators return this July in 'Daredevil' #650.

1 week ago

Comics

July 13's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Prepare for Judgment Day, enter Daredevil's new era, meet Jessica Jones' variants, and more in this week's comics!

1 week ago

Comics

'Marvel's Voices: Pride' Breakout Hero Escapade Continues Her Adventures in 'New Mutants' #31

This October, Charlie Jane Anders teams up with artist Alberto Alburquerque for a three-issue guest arc of 'New Mutants' starring escapade.

1 week ago