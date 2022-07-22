Marvel Unveils Exclusive SDCC Variant Covers for ‘Daredevil,’ ‘Women of Marvel’ & More
Marvel fans attending San Diego Comic-Con can pick up these three exclusive variants while supplies last.
This San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel has a little something for the fans.
While supplies last, SDCC attendees can pick up exclusive variant covers at select Marvel panels throughout the weekend. See below for a first look at those covers and for more details about where and when you can pick them up!
Daredevil #1 SDCC Variant by Marco Checchetto
Stop by the MARVEL COMICS: MARVEL FANFARE panel today, Friday, July 22nd at 4:00 pm PT in Room 25ABC to pick up this stunning color-focus sketch variant of DAREDEVIL #1 by Marco Checchetto and Matthew Wilson! Panel comic giveaways available while supplies last.
NEW MUTANTS #27 SDCC Variant by Leinil Francis Yu
At the MARVEL COMICS: NEXT BIG THING panel on Saturday, July 23rd, fans have a chance to pick up an exclusive NEW MUTANTS #27 variant featuring Marvel’s upcoming event, DARK WEB, with promotional art by Leinil Francis Yu and Sunny Gho. The panel takes place in Room 6A at 3 pm PT. Panel comic giveaways available while supplies last.
WOMEN OF MARVEL #1 SDCC Variant by Elena Casagrande
Fans attending the WOMEN OF MARVEL panel on Sunday, July 24th at 10:30 am PT in Room 6A will have the opportunity to pick up this special wraparound variant of WOMEN OF MARVEL #1 by Elena Casagrande and Jordie Bellaire, which features fan-favorite characters like Ms. Marvel, Scarlet Witch, Rogue, and America Chavez. Panel comic giveaways available while supplies last.
Find more schedules and get the latest Marvel news and announcements at San Diego! San Diego Comic-Con 2022 runs Thursday, July 21 through Sunday, July 24. For all the latest Marvel news from SDCC 2022, follow along live on Marvel.com, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch.
