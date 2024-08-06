Deadpool & Captain America's Relationship, Explained

HOW DEADPOOL MET CAPTAIN AMERICA

Long before they even met, Deadpool and Captain America were connected by their mutual links to the Weapon Plus Program, a secret government operation dedicated to creating the perfect Super-Soldier. After the Super-Soldier Serum turned Steve Rogers into Captain America, Weapon Plus retroactively referred to him as Weapon I. Wade Wilson joined the Canada-based tenth incarnation of Weapon Plus, Weapon X, and he was transformed into Deadpool after scientists implanted samples of Wolverine's healing factor in him.

In their first unseen encounter, Deadpool was too starstruck by Captain America to express his admiration for the Avenger. In their first chronological meeting, a time-traveling Deadpool met Captain America during World War II in CABLE AND DEADPOOL (2004) #45 by Fabian Nicieza and Reilly Brown. While teaming up with Captain America and Bucky to take on Arnim Zola, an unusually serious Deadpool spoke with his hero about his role as a national icon.

Although that conversation was erased from Captain America's mind, Deadpool encountered Steve Rogers again decades later in DEADPOOL (2008) #28 by Daniel Way and Carlo Barberi. After taking down some criminal Avengers clones, Deadpool worked with the Secret Avengers to capture Doctor Bong, which earned him the respect of Commander Rogers.