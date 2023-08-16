The Captain Krakoa Suit, Explained

When mutantkind created their nation-state Krakoa in HOUSE OF X (2019) and POWERS OF X (2019), they publicly became one of the most advanced civilizations on Earth. Nevertheless, Krakoa had its secrets—its biggest being the Resurrection Protocols, an ingenious process that resurrects fallen mutants with their memories intact, essentially making death obsolete in this advanced utopia. The mutant community understandably wanted to keep knowledge of the Resurrection Protocols a secret from humanity to avoid any additional aggression and unwanted scrutiny, so they developed their own public hero to divert attention: Captain Krakoa.

Obscuring the identity of the wearer, this Super Hero suit comes with enhancements that augment the powers and abilities of its wearer and assist them in combat situations. Although the suit was designed to help mutantkind and further Krakoa's interests beyond its borders, the Captain Krakoa suit has since been stolen by forces actively plotting to eradicate mutants from the Marvel Universe for good. Here is everything you need to know about the Captain Krakoa suit, including its history in service of Krakoa and how it has recently been turned against the very mutants it was intended to protect.