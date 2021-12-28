Who Killed Doctor Strange?
Doctor Stephen Strange is the world’s greatest neurosurgeon and Earth’s Sorcerer Supreme. He defends our planet from the supernatural and interdimensional threats no other hero is equipped to handle. But what would happen if he unexpectedly died? Who would protect Earth and keep the mystical evils at bay? And most importantly… who killed Stephen Strange? The final chapter in the life of Doctor Strange, by creators Jed MacKay and Lee Garbett, will continue across this five-issue limited series plus crossover one-shots starring Spider-Man, the Avengers, Blade, White Fox, and Elsa Bloodstone.
Before reading DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #1, grab our top five highlights to set you up for the event. Continue ‘Death of Doctor Strange’ monthly to see how Strange’s magical absence impacts your favorite heroes—and an entire Multiverse.
KOSCHEI THE DEATHLESS
Strange wakes up thinking about Koschei and the Slavic legend about the man who escaped death. After parting with his soul, the mythic Koschei hid it inside a swallowed needle inside a chest. With the soul separate from his body, Koschei was able to live for an eternity to “pester” more protagonists.
The fact that Doctor Strange thinks about mortality first thing in the morning isn’t all that unusual given his job. Plus there’s his own desire to cheat death. The Earth has had many Sorcerer Supremes as its defense, but Strange is unwilling to part with the position too early.
DID SOMEONE SAY DORMAMMU?
Doyle, the son of Dormammu, is a member of the Faltine and has an attuned connection to the Dark Dimension. After teaching a serious-but-inspiring lesson to the students at Strange Academy, Strange is approached by a nervous Doyle who senses a magical disruption in the outer planes of his dad’s dimension. Funnily enough, Strange has gotten more than one complaint of that kind today.
WHODUNIT?
We don’t even get a glimpse! After a whirlwind day of surgically severing a man from a dying dimension, giving a lecture, helping X-Woman Magik with a horde of Limbo goblins, and various odd jobs around the neighborhood (including a demon game of chess), Strange is unceremoniously murdered when he answers a late night knock on the door. But at least he changed out of his bathrobe first!
MORDO THE MURDERER?
Wong believes so, at first, but Baron Mordo’s appearance so soon after the death of his lifelong nemesis comes off as too brazen a move. Mordo doesn’t exactly claim innocence (and is a power-mad magic-grabber), but Doctor Voodoo points out that until the grisly crime scene is evaluated everyone is a suspect.
WORLD GONE MAD
Because Avengers-level threats never come at a great time, the Earth’s outer-dimensional barriers fall within an hour of Strange’s death. The fallout is a global multiversal invasion, and a room full of confused mystics with no Sorcerer Supreme to lead them...
