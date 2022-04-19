Creator Declan Shalvey on His Influential Moon Knight Run

ELSA CHARRETIER: Yea, I think that’s your stroke of genius for that run that you decided to color Moon Knight entirely white. No gray scales, no shadows, just purely white throughout the entire series. And that really makes it stand apart.

DECLAN SHALVEY: I’d like to just point out that you said “genius,” not me.

ELSA CHARRETIER: [laughter] Yea, and I stand by it. Do you remember at what point in the development that you came up with that idea?

DECLAN SHALVEY: I do, and like all good ideas I robbed it from somewhere. I remember Jordie Bellaire who was the colorist of the book had previous to MOON KNIGHT been coloring ULTIMATE X-MEN (2010). And Brian Wood was writing it and had asked for Kitty Pryde to be in white, in a white suit. I just remember thinking that was really cool, and that Kitty stood out in a very different way.

ELSA CHARRETIER: In the first issue you used a lot of silhouette, negative space, but not so much in the following issues. Was it more about anchoring Moon Knight into the story rather than taking him out as a design element?

DECLAN SHALVEY: There’s an argument that it’s a very superficial book because I knew nothing about Moon Knight before the series, and I know nothing after [laughs]. I looked at all the favorite artists that had worked on the book, like Alex Maleev, Tommy Lee Edwards, and Bill Sienkiewicz. And Sienkiewicz was a huge inspiration in seeing him experiment. I got a Moon Knight omnibus, and as you go through the book you see these really weird, wonkily drawn panels, and then you see this other panel that’s really inspiring and crazy. It’s like, very uneven, and as he works on the book you can see that it’s starting to meld into this thing that is the Bill Sienkiewicz that we know now.

ELSA CHARRETIER: You feel like he figured out his style as he went along?

DECLAN SHALVEY: Yea, and I feel like he did it in the pages. But I respected that he experimented so much and that made me want to go hard. I think I came out of that book a better artist.