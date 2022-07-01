'Demon Wars: The Iron Samurai' #1 First Look Sends Mariko into Battle

On August 3rd, Marvel Stormbreaker Peach Momoko will revisit the world of DEMON DAYS with DEMON WARS: THE IRON SAMURAI (2022) #1, a sequel to her highly-acclaimed saga. In DEMON WARS: THE IRON SAMURAI, Mariko Yashida will find herself caught up in a war between several wondrous creatures, including sentient samurai armor, a winged individual in a falcon mask, a mysterious panther person, and a red, snakelike monster with a deadly appetite…and this time around, she may be forced to pick a side.

A special first look at DEMON WARS: THE IRON SAMURAI #1 finds Mariko daydreaming on a train ride, while a colorful vision crowds out her empty car. In another page, she runs right into No Name, whose presence stops her right in her tracks.

Another page sees Mariko go toe-to-toe with Iron Samurai, who attacks her with his sword until she is able to turn the tables on him. Finally, Hayabusa descends from the sky and saves her from a flaming arrow, then stands ready to fight by her side.

In addition to this preview, Momoko revealed several character designs featuring Mariko, Hayabusa, Iron Samurai, and No Name. The designs also display the characters’ alternate costumes and weaponry.

Meet the wondrous creatures of DEMON WARS: THE IRON SAMURAI #1 in this special first look below!