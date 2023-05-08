Comics
Published May 8, 2023

Prepare to Be Spellbound by Clea's Magic in Derrick Chew's 'Doctor Strange' #4 Cover

Check out Derrick Chew’s latest variant cover, on sale June 14!

by Marvel

Doctor Strange and Clea are together again in the pages of Jed MacKay and Pasqual Ferry’s new run of DOCTOR STRANGE! Longtime lovers, the pair make a formidable supernatural duo, but something even more powerful is beating them to the punch, eliminating Strange’s deadliest magical foes before they do. In their quest to solve this magical mystery, the answers they discover will shock them and readers alike! Using all the mystical might at her disposal, Clea unleashes her greatest spells in Derrick Chew’s new cover for DOCTOR STRANGE #4, but will it be enough for what’s to come?

Featuring art by guest artist Andy MacDonald, DOCTOR STRANGE #4 will spotlight Wong who has his own plan for dealing with this emerging magical threat: re-forming S.H.I.E.L.D.’s covert mystical organization, W.A.N.D.

DOCTOR STRANGE #4 Variant Cover by Derrick Chew

DOCTOR STRANGE #4
Written by JED MACKAY
Art by Andy MacDONALD
Cover by ALEX ROSS
Variant Cover by DERRICK CHEW
Virgin Variant Cover by DERRICK CHEW
On Sale 6/14

Check out Chew’s new variant cover now and pick up the issue on June 14!
 

Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop! Or redeem then read your digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in your print comic. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com.

To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print. 

In this article: Clea, Doctor Strange (Stephen Strange)

