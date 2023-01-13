Five Totally Unique Aspects of Dimension Z

While most Marvel comics take place on Earth-616, Rick Remender and John Romita Jr.’s CAPTAIN AMERICA (2012) run brought readers to a whole new world: Dimension Z. The first issue of that series saw classic villain Arnim Zola kidnap Steve Rogers, AKA Captain America, and transport him to Dimension Z. There, Rogers fought against Zola and his forces while raising the villain’s infant son, whom he named Ian, as his own.

Now, CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH (2022) #9 has brought back the Phrox, an alien species from Dimension Z, in a major way. Here are five need-to-know facts about this unique world.

Zola Ruled Dimension Z

After arriving in Dimension Z, Rogers quickly learned that the majority of the world was under Zola’s thrall. Worse, Zola enforced his will using an army of genetically-altered beings known as mutates. It’s not entirely clear just how Zola took control of the place, but he did use it as a staging ground for an attempted invasion of Earth. Additionally, Zola cast himself as a god and was worshipped by his followers in Dimension Z.