Published June 27, 2024

New Disco Dazzler Covers Keep Disco Alive

To celebrate Dazzler’s upcoming solo series, see your favorite Marvel characters pay tribute to the days of disco in Disco Dazzler Variant Covers, on sale this August.

by Marvel

This August, hit the dancefloor as you prepare for Dazzler’s new solo series with Disco Dazzler Variant Covers!
 
Across 21 covers, the industry’s leading artists depict the Avengers, X-Men, Spider-Man, and more Marvel super heroes living it up at the Disco! Dripping in style, these pieces feature new looks that blend super hero fashion with ‘70s nightlife attire—platform shoes, polyester suits, and, of course, roller skates! They’re the perfect throwback to Dazzler’s iconic disco origins, just in time for her new era! 
 
Written by rising Marvel star Jason Loo (SENTRYINFINITY PAWS) and drawn by extraordinary Marvel newcomer artist Rafael Loureiro, DAZZLER will be a four-issue limited series set in the X-Men’s new From the Ashes era. Marvel’s glittering mutant songstress has been in and out of the limelight over the years—but now the time has finally come for her to take center stage!

Dazzler embarks on a new world tour, the culmination and celebration of her entire musical career. But while Dazzler may be ready to focus on her music, her celebrity-mutant status and a violent attack may sideline the entire endeavor before it’s even begun…

AVENGERS #17 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover by J. Scott Campbell

On Sale 8/7
DAREDEVIL #12 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover by Scott Godlewski
DEADPOOL #5 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover by Annie Wu​​​​​​​
DOCTOR STRANGE #18 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover by Marguerite Sauvage​​​​​​​
FANTASTIC FOUR #23 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover by Ben Su​​​​​​​
INCREDIBLE HULK #15 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover by Todd Nauck​​​​​​​
UNCANNY X-MEN #1 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover by Pablo Villalobos
 
On Sale 8/14
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #55 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover by Luciano Vecchio​​​​​​​
IMMORTAL THOR #14 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover by Lee Garbett​​​​​​​
MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #23 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover by Karen Darboe​​​​​​​
VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT #8 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli​​​​​​​
VENOM #36 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover by Rickie Yagawa​​​​​​​
WEREWOLF BY NIGHT: RED BAND #1 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover by Jeremy Wilson​​​​​​​
X-FACTOR #1 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover by David Lopez​​​​​​​
X-MEN #2 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover by Olivier Vatine
 
On Sale 8/21
INCREDIBLE HULK #16 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover by Edwin Galmon​​​​​​​
SCARLET WITCH #3 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover by Jessica Fong

On Sale 8/28
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #56 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover by Joelle Jones​​​​​​​
CAPTAIN AMERICA #12 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover by Elizabeth Torque​​​​​​​
X-FORCE #2 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover by Phil Noto

On Sale 9/11
AVENGERS ASSEMBLE #1 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover by Anand Ramcheron

Check out all 21 Disco Dazzler Variant Covers and preorder them along with DAZZLER #1 at your local comic shop today!

Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop! Or redeem then read your digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in your print comic. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com.

To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print.

'Hit-Monkey' Season 2 trailer

TV Shows

'Marvel’s Hit-Monkey' Hits New York in the Action-Packed Season 2 Trailer

Shop Marvel Must Haves: Celebrate Summer with Pride

Gear

Shop Marvel Must Haves: Celebrate Summer with Pride

THANOS ANNUAL (2024) #1 cover by Salvador Larocca

Comics

June 26's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

'MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics' Brings Seven Timeless Games in an All-in-One Package

Games

'MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics' Brings Seven Timeless Games in an All-in-One Package

'Deadpool & Wolverine' Trailer Still

Movies

Marvel Studios Debuts New 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Trailer & Posters

In this article: Dazzler (Alison Blaire)
Disco Dazzler Variant Covers
1/
AVENGERS #17 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover by J. Scott Campbell

