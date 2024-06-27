New Disco Dazzler Covers Keep Disco Alive

This August, hit the dancefloor as you prepare for Dazzler’s new solo series with Disco Dazzler Variant Covers!



Across 21 covers, the industry’s leading artists depict the Avengers, X-Men, Spider-Man, and more Marvel super heroes living it up at the Disco! Dripping in style, these pieces feature new looks that blend super hero fashion with ‘70s nightlife attire—platform shoes, polyester suits, and, of course, roller skates! They’re the perfect throwback to Dazzler’s iconic disco origins, just in time for her new era!



Written by rising Marvel star Jason Loo (SENTRY, INFINITY PAWS) and drawn by extraordinary Marvel newcomer artist Rafael Loureiro, DAZZLER will be a four-issue limited series set in the X-Men’s new From the Ashes era. Marvel’s glittering mutant songstress has been in and out of the limelight over the years—but now the time has finally come for her to take center stage!

Dazzler embarks on a new world tour, the culmination and celebration of her entire musical career. But while Dazzler may be ready to focus on her music, her celebrity-mutant status and a violent attack may sideline the entire endeavor before it’s even begun…