New Disco Dazzler Covers Keep Disco Alive
To celebrate Dazzler’s upcoming solo series, see your favorite Marvel characters pay tribute to the days of disco in Disco Dazzler Variant Covers, on sale this August.
This August, hit the dancefloor as you prepare for Dazzler’s new solo series with Disco Dazzler Variant Covers!
Across 21 covers, the industry’s leading artists depict the Avengers, X-Men, Spider-Man, and more Marvel super heroes living it up at the Disco! Dripping in style, these pieces feature new looks that blend super hero fashion with ‘70s nightlife attire—platform shoes, polyester suits, and, of course, roller skates! They’re the perfect throwback to Dazzler’s iconic disco origins, just in time for her new era!
Written by rising Marvel star Jason Loo (SENTRY, INFINITY PAWS) and drawn by extraordinary Marvel newcomer artist Rafael Loureiro, DAZZLER will be a four-issue limited series set in the X-Men’s new From the Ashes era. Marvel’s glittering mutant songstress has been in and out of the limelight over the years—but now the time has finally come for her to take center stage!
Dazzler embarks on a new world tour, the culmination and celebration of her entire musical career. But while Dazzler may be ready to focus on her music, her celebrity-mutant status and a violent attack may sideline the entire endeavor before it’s even begun…
On Sale 8/7
AVENGERS #17 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover by J. Scott Campbell
DAREDEVIL #12 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover by Scott Godlewski
DEADPOOL #5 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover by Annie Wu
DOCTOR STRANGE #18 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover by Marguerite Sauvage
FANTASTIC FOUR #23 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover by Ben Su
INCREDIBLE HULK #15 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover by Todd Nauck
UNCANNY X-MEN #1 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover by Pablo Villalobos
On Sale 8/14
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #55 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover by Luciano Vecchio
IMMORTAL THOR #14 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover by Lee Garbett
MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #23 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover by Karen Darboe
VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT #8 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli
VENOM #36 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover by Rickie Yagawa
WEREWOLF BY NIGHT: RED BAND #1 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover by Jeremy Wilson
X-FACTOR #1 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover by David Lopez
X-MEN #2 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover by Olivier Vatine
On Sale 8/21
INCREDIBLE HULK #16 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover by Edwin Galmon
SCARLET WITCH #3 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover by Jessica Fong
On Sale 8/28
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #56 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover by Joelle Jones
CAPTAIN AMERICA #12 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover by Elizabeth Torque
X-FORCE #2 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover by Phil Noto
On Sale 9/11
AVENGERS ASSEMBLE #1 Disco Dazzler Variant Cover by Anand Ramcheron
Check out all 21 Disco Dazzler Variant Covers and preorder them along with DAZZLER #1 at your local comic shop today!
