‘Doctor Strange’ #3 First Look Finds Dormammu Losing a Game of Chess
Doctor Strange and Dormammu confront one another in this preview for the upcoming issue of Jed MacKay and Pasqual Ferry’s series.
Enter the Dread Dormammu!
Throughout the first few issues of DOCTOR STRANGE (2023), a series of violent crimes unfolded across the realms, with an ominous figure making their play to take mystical powerhouses off the board. In the first issue, Lord Aggamon, Lord of the Purple Dimension, was struck down in his own kingdom. In this week’s DOCTOR STRANGE #2, Stephen and Clea Strange found Nightmare and his realm in utter disarray.
Now, in DOCTOR STRANGE #3, the Master of the Mystic arts will face off with his archnemesis Dormammu once more. Does Stephen Strange have what it takes to stop the Lord of the Dark Dimension, or will this encounter go differently in light of these violent crimes?
This special first look at DOCTOR STARNGE #3 teases what’s in store when Doctor Strange and Dormammu come face-to-face once again. On one page, Stephen enjoys some food as a suited Dormammu approaches him atop a New York City bridge. On another, they duel, sending spells and energy blasts flying in all directions. Doctor Strange and Dormammu then take their rivalry to a new playing field: the chess board!
DOCTOR STRANGE #3 also features a special story written by Amy Chu with art by Tokitokoro and colors by Fer Sifuentes-Suto to celebrate AAPI Heritage Month. In this flashback story, relive the first encounter between Doctor Strange and Nico Minoru, Sister Grimm of the Runaways! The pair teams up against Dormammu in one of the pages of this story, as seen below.
DOCTOR STRANGE #3
Written by JED MACKAY & AMY CHU
Art by PASQUAL FERRY & TOKITOKORO
Colors by HEATHER MOORE & PROTOBUNKER'S FER SIFUENTES-SUTO
On Sale 5/31
Will a common enemy bring Doctor Strange and Dormammu together? Find out in DOCTOR STRANGE #3, on sale May 31!
