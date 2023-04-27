Comics
Published April 27, 2023

‘Doctor Strange’ #3 First Look Finds Dormammu Losing a Game of Chess

Doctor Strange and Dormammu confront one another in this preview for the upcoming issue of Jed MacKay and Pasqual Ferry’s series.

by William Shammah

Enter the Dread Dormammu!

Throughout the first few issues of DOCTOR STRANGE (2023), a series of violent crimes unfolded across the realms, with an ominous figure making their play to take mystical powerhouses off the board. In the first issue, Lord Aggamon, Lord of the Purple Dimension, was struck down in his own kingdom. In this week’s DOCTOR STRANGE #2, Stephen and Clea Strange found Nightmare and his realm in utter disarray.  

Now, in DOCTOR STRANGE #3, the Master of the Mystic arts will face off with his archnemesis Dormammu once more. Does Stephen Strange have what it takes to stop the Lord of the Dark Dimension, or will this encounter go differently in light of these violent crimes? 

This special first look at DOCTOR STARNGE #3 teases what’s in store when Doctor Strange and Dormammu come face-to-face once again. On one page, Stephen enjoys some food as a suited Dormammu approaches him atop a New York City bridge. On another, they duel, sending spells and energy blasts flying in all directions. Doctor Strange and Dormammu then take their rivalry to a new playing field: the chess board! 

DOCTOR STRANGE #3 also features a special story written by Amy Chu with art by Tokitokoro and colors by Fer Sifuentes-Suto to celebrate AAPI Heritage Month. In this flashback story, relive the first encounter between Doctor Strange and Nico Minoru, Sister Grimm of the Runaways! The pair teams up against Dormammu in one of the pages of this story, as seen below.

DOCTOR STRANGE #3 interior artwork by Pasqual Ferry

DOCTOR STRANGE #3
Written by JED MACKAY & AMY CHU
Art by PASQUAL FERRY & TOKITOKORO
Colors by HEATHER MOORE & PROTOBUNKER'S FER SIFUENTES-SUTO
On Sale 5/31

Will a common enemy bring Doctor Strange and Dormammu together? Find out in DOCTOR STRANGE #3, on sale May 31!

Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop! Or redeem then read your digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in your print comic. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com.

To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print.

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Movies

Everything We Learned at the 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Red Carpet

TV Shows

Cobie Smulders Guest Stars on Latest Episode of 'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur'

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Games

Catch Up on All the Marvel Games News from April 2023

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Culture & Lifestyle

"Marvel Season of Super Heroes" Arrives at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort

Comics

‘Edge of Spider-Verse' #2 Preview Teases a Showstopping New Performance from Spinstress

In this article: Doctor Strange (Stephen Strange), Dormammu

Doctor Strange #3 Preview

Related

Comics

April 26's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Behold the end of the 'Sins of Sinister' timeline, attend the final class of 'Strange Academy: Finals,' and more in this week's comics!

4 days ago

Culture & Lifestyle

The New Marvel Books Hitting Stores in April

The ultimate guide to the Guardians of the Galaxy, the inside story behind historic Hulk comics, plus Midgard ‘Family Mahem’ with Thor and Loki.

2 weeks ago

Comics

A History of Cyttorak and Those Who Wield His Destructive Power

What is Cyttorak? Meet this dark god and several of his hosts, including Juggernaut and Cain Marko, as they tear up the past, present, and future of the Marvel Universe.

3 weeks ago

Comics

Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti Conceive a Grand New Design for the Marvel Universe in 'G.O.D.S.'

An original, daring, and magnificent mythology of the Marvel Universe! Get your first look at Hickman and Schiti’s highly-anticipated mystery project, 'G.O.D.S.,' launching in Fall 2023.

1 month ago